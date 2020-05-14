The Last Monkey – Turn It On Again

El Último Mono is an Indie-Rock group from Barcelona formed by Sergio Ruiz as vocalist and rhythm guitar, David Hernández on bass, Christian Bernaus on drums and Jordi Morales on solo guitar.

It is in 2016 when this musical project begins that takes its first steps participating in various competitions such as Entreprise, where they are finalists, as well as in the Badalona Music Contest 2016, as well as the possibility of playing in different rooms and events such as FNAC, Razz3, La Báscula, FM Sant Adrià Del Besos among others before recording their first self-released EP “Things Everyone Knew Less Me” in 2018, which they presented in various cities around the country after joining the independent label Polar Records in 2019.

A year later the group released this “Play It Again”, released on February 21 with Polar Records. Recorded and mastered at La Atlántida Estudio in Barcelona by Mario Patiño, it is produced by Edgar Beltri. The illustrations in the script are the work of Neus Montoya and the photography and layout is the work of Cristina Pino.

The album starts with “Hado”, a theme inspired by Federico García Lorca’s poem “Ciudad Sin Sueño”. A riff of psychedelic guitars accompanied by the sound of the drums is the beginning of a theme where we are presented with a character who lets himself drift by the current, until an end in crescendo where we witness the lament of the one who has not wanted cope with such a current.

It is followed by the song “Nobody Goes To Save Us”, which starts energetically, being the most powerful song on the album. It’s about taking risks and heading in the direction you want without fear of the consequences, of the uncertainty that arises from fear of failure. The theme gives off influences from bands like Dinero for all the energy it gives off.

In the middle of the album we find “Moscas En La Sopa”, a cut of apparent tranquility, inspired by a quote from the British poet, painter and engraver of romanticism William Blake, where he talks about exploring the most attractive realities by opening the doors of the perception. Influenced by references like the Artic Monkeys, it is experimented with effects like reverse delay.

“La Hora Del Lobo” is a song that was imagined as a dynamic and sparkling Road Movie where the instruments walk at a fast and rhythmic pace. He talks about the feeling of not being able to handle everything that is happening around him and the need to free himself from this pressure, as if we were a balloon that inflated until it exploded. This theme draws on the influences of bands like The Strokes and Angel Stanich.

The album closes with “Uróboros”, chosen as the album’s single, while its last verses are what give the album its title. It was the first one that composed the lyrics but the last one to which the music could be incorporated. It is a song about destiny and the eternal return, telling us about the attempts to get off a path that inevitably leads us to the edge of a precipice, fighting against our fears, most of the times self-imposed and how to end them by setting them on fire.

In summary, “Turn It On Again” is an Indie-Rock album with powerful melodies loaded with effects that immerse you fully in the songs that compose it, and where the lyrics explore themes and issues that are raised after feeling the weight of the unavoidable daily life asking ourselves if we have chosen the right path.

