El Último Mono is an Indie Rock group formed in Barcelona by Sergio Ruiz (Vocalist and rhythm guitar), David Hernández (Bass), Christian Bernaus (Drums) and Jordi Morales (Solo guitar).

After taking its first steps in competitions such as the Enterprise 2016 (finalists), the Badalona Music Contest 2016 (finalists) and enjoying its passage through different rooms and events (FNAC, Razz3, La Bàscula, FM Sant Adrià del besos, etc. .) The band embarks on the recording of their first self-released EP “Things that everyone knew except me” (2018), which they have presented in different cities of the country after joining the label “Polar Records” (2019). In 2020, they won the Best Badalona Band Award at the Badalona Music Contest.

This year, the group consolidates their sound in their new album: “Préndelo otra vez” (Now available on all digital platforms), five songs that feature Edgar Beltri at the controls of production (Manuela Vellés and Lidia Guevara). Recorded and mastered in La Atlántida Estudio (Barcelona) by Mario Patiño.

The video clip for “Nobody Goes to Save Us” is assembled from images from “Cosmos: War of the Planets”, a 1977 film directed by the Italian Alfonso Brescia.

In the film, Captain Alex Hamilton is put in charge of the MK-31 ship, with which he will have to travel, along with his crew, to an unstable planet in the galaxy, avoiding all kinds of dangers.

The song talks about heading towards the unknown without fear of what might happen. It is a song that does not leave aside the main leitmotif of the album, which is destiny, but from an optimistic perspective that invites you to let go of the reins for a moment.

On this occasion, they again had the collaboration of Javier Zarza Bardet, audiovisual director responsible for his latest video clips “Que baje el telón” and “Uróboros”.