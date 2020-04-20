June 14, 1998, Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sixth NBA Finals game between Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. If the locals win, the seventh and final would be played again on the court of Jerry Sloan. If the visitors win, those of Phil Jackson would get their sixth ring, the third consecutive.

After missing a triple John Stockton, Michael Jordan He picked up the ball and entered with it at the last minute. The Jazz dominated the game at the time by two points (81-83). Jordan entered and was fouled. He scored both free throws. There were 59 seconds to go and the swords were at the top (83-83).

After a sensational move between Karl Malone and Stockton, the base hit a triple in the face of Ron Harper that put his three up (83-86) 41.9 seconds from the end of the duel. Phil Jackson called for time-out and, logically, the ball went back to Jordan.

The Bulls ’23’ received the ball in the center of the court, on the back Jazz, left Bryon Russell on the right and scored a comfortable layup. There were 37 seconds left and the Jazz had possession and a point advantage on the scoreboard.

At that moment came the decisive play of the Finals. The Jazz tried their lifelong play. Stockton’s ball for Malone, who began to bounce the ball without realizing that Jordan had stopped marking his man to try to steal his wallet, something he did. He stole the ball from Malone 18 seconds from time.

Then he raised the ball, stood up again against Russell near the 3-point line and sent him to the ground with a feint before scoring the best basket in basketball history. Five seconds left and the Bulls were ahead (87-86).

Sloan called time-out and prepared a play that the Jazz executed well. Stockon received a block and threw a released triple that the hoop spat out. The Bulls had won their sixth ring. God had returned to disguise himself as a basketball player. Michael Jordan had done it again.

