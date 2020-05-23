The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, He wanted to make it clear once again that the competition will return “when the health authorities consider it possible”, while this Thursday the news that soccer would return on June 12 became strong.

That date was even the one mentioned by Thebes himself Two weeks ago, as long as the COVID-19 pandemic allowed it. The president of LaLiga explained that they manage the scenarios to resume the competition on the weekends of June 13, 20 and 27.

After the rumors of this Thursday pointing to the return of football on June 12, with Sevilla-Betis, Tebas wrote on Twitter a message that hints that he is no longer betting on day 12 and that they also have to continue waiting for the approval of the Government in each phase of the return to normality.

“LaLiga clubs, managers, players, referees … we are excited about the return, but the competition will only begin when the health authorities consider it possible, the coordination work with CSD, RFEF is and will be key,” says the Thebes tweet on the social network, already around 12 at night.

