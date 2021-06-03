The Last Man premieres September 10 on FX on Hulu

FX has finally confirmed the premiere date for the series “Y: The Last Man”, the adaptation of the homonymous comic of Vertigo. The wait has been long, but during a press conference that took place today, it was confirmed that the series will premiere on September 13, 2021 on FX on Hulu.

The wait has been long because the road has also been long. The comic book series has been touring Hollywood since at least 2015, although the pilot episode wasn’t commissioned until April 2018, thus having multiple starts and stops along the way.

The last big problem was the change of lead actor after Barry Keoghan left the production in February 2020. He was later replaced by Ben Schnetzer at the end of that month of February.

The story will follow that of the 2002-2008 comic series, in which Yorick Brown wakes up one morning to discover that he and his capuchin monkey, Ampersand, are the last two living males on Earth. The story continues as they venture into this new world filled with nothing but women.

The series will also star Diane Lane as Senator Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as the heroine Brown, Latasha Lynch as Agent 355, Juliana Canfield as Beth, Marin Ireland as Nora, Amber Tamblyn as Mariette Callows and Timothy Hutton as the president of the United States.

The premiere of Y was scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to the new filming required for the pilot episode and the pandemic. They finally ended up announcing that it would be a streaming series on FX on Hulu.

