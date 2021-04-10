The last living image of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has hit public opinion in the UK, despite his delicate state of health in the last dates already a heart operation to which he was subjected.

In fact, the last image of the duke it clearly reflected his physical deterioration. It was taken on March 16. The consort of the English monarch was in the back of one of the family’s official cars, and had just been discharged from the Edward VII Hospital in London.

Felipe had passed the 28 days prior entered in this hospital center in the city center. He was hospitalized on February 16 after he felt ill and finally underwent heart surgery.

Despite the severity of the intervention, Felipe recovered enough to return to Windsor Castle, where he finally died this Friday, April 9, barely two months before turning 100.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu, Philip was born as a prince of Greece and Denmark. He left Greece as a baby fleeing the revolution and after first settling in Paris, the family settled in London.

Later he would enlist in the British Royal Navy, participated in World War II and married Isabel, the eldest daughter of King George VI, for which he previously changed his surname from Battenberg to Mountbatten, rejected his inheritance rights from Denmark and Greece and became a British national.