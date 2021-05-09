The last jedi ‘has a unique record in the saga

Guess what is the record he has achieved?Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘by Rian Johnson? No, it is not the one of the most divisive film of the saga. Star Wars: This is the ranking of all the films in the saga.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘It is still a movie that causes a lot of debate among Star Wars fans, possibly even more than’ The Rise of Skywalker ‘even though it is also divisive among audiences. But we are all in favor of the delivery of the trilogy of Rian Johnson or vehemently against, there is one aspect of ‘The Last Jedi’ that cannot be denied: holds a unique record in the Skywalker saga.

‘The Last Jedi’ is, in fact, the only movie in the series that has a character literally saying the name of the movieSo save your Leonardo DiCaprio meme well for the next time you watch this installment of the trilogy.

Now of course they don’t use the full title, because ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is a tricky thing to fit into a conversation, but Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren say “the last Jedi” during their final showdown.

“The Resistance is dead. The war is over. And when I kill you, I will have killed the last of the Jedi.”Kylo Ren says, to which Luke responds, “Incredible. Everything you just said is wrong. The Revolution is reborn today. The war has only just begun. And I will not be the last Jedi.”

Of course, the title of every Star Wars movie appears in the movie in the opening text, but ‘The Last Jedi’ is the only time a character uses it in context during the movie. ‘Rogue One’ also features Bodhi Rook saying “Rogue One”, but although it is more tied to the main Skywalker saga, it is not considered part of the nine-film series.

The fact comes from the next launch of the book ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga‘from Titan Comics, which explains the making of all nine films and features interviews with the cast and crew of each film, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Official Collector’s Edition Book

And the fact that the title of ‘The Last Jedi’ is mentioned in the film is not the only record based on the title that it has within the saga. As fans know, ‘The Last Jedi’ is also mentioned in the opening text of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which marks the only time the title of a different Star Wars movie appears in the opening text of another movie.

Sure, we imagine Rian Johnson would rather his movie held the record for the most beloved Star Wars movie, or something similar, but at least he has these records to turn to.

