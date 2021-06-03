Curious news of the week: A judge in the United States declares that Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker are mediocre.

In 2015, Disney premiered the first episode of the new trilogy of the most famous science fiction and adventure saga in film history. Star Wars: The Force Awakens it was well received by critics and fans alike. But with the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi from Rian Johnson everything went wrong. Since it is the most divisive film in the saga. Later JJ Abrams finished the job with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, trying to do a great “fan service” to please the viewers, but the result did not quite please everyone.

Now, as the debate continues around this trilogy of Star wars, the judge of the Ninth Circuit, Kenneth K. Lee, is here to solve the case, rating Star Wars: The Last Jedi Y The rise of Skywalker of “mediocre and foolish” in an official court ruling. Judge Lee was writing an opinion on a case involving ConAgra Foods Inc. Y Wesson Oil when he made a comparison with Star wars, saying “That’s as if George Lucas promised no more mediocre and goofy Star Wars sequels shortly after selling the franchise to Disney. Such a promise would be illusory. ” Followed by the footnote in which it says: “As evident in the Disney production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.”

So the settlement paid $ 7M to attorneys and <$ 1M to class. We objected on behalf of a law professor class member, but lost at the district court. Today, the Ninth Circuit reversed, even though plaintiffs hired Sam Issacharoff to argue. https://t.co/jlVWwZjSxa #appellatetwitter https://t.co/1jmsXaUdEW – tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) June 1, 2021

At least the future of the saga is assured.

Even if Star Wars: The Last Jedi Y The rise of Skywalker were silly and mediocre for this judge, in LucasFilm They have not stood still and are expanding the saga with series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, The Bad Remittance, Kenobi and many more. They have also confirmed that the director Patty jenkins Direct to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and will be released in 2023.

If you like the curious news section of the week we will put more. The movies of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Y The rise of Skywalker can currently be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.