It was in January 2019 when Pau Donés, vocalist and leader of Jarabe de Palo, announced that he would leave the stage indefinitely, after almost 20 years playing throughout much of the world. After the statements where he said goodbye to the fans, with a message that even the strongest person we are sure that he took a tear, the band disappeared for a long time, although he assured that they would return.

As if it were a ray of light in the dark, Pau reappeared a few weeks ago from the balcony of his house to give some hopeful words not only to his fans, but also to everyone. And of course this appearance had to be special, so the leader of the band took his guitar and played an unpublished song called “Vuelvo”.

Watch on YouTube

With the view of Barcelona and on a sunny afternoon, Pau Donés ended the song with an important phrase: “I’m coming back to stay forever”. After releasing this song, we didn’t know if Jarabe de Palo would come back through the front door and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, or it was just a theme that he had composed in the running of the bulls to cheer people up.

Little by little they were leaving tracks that hinted at their triumphant return, at least for now with new music. In mid-May of this year they launched “That which you give me”, a highly festive song that in the style of Pau and company, they thanked all the people who have been with them for what they have received in this life, which certainly goes quite well with the moment we are going through.

Watch on YouTube

After many rumors, it arrived a few days ago Swallow or spit, the 14th album of his entire career and the first in almost three years with original tracks. Is about a set of 11 songs with which Pau reflects everything he has lived in recent years, because they are topics full of gratitude with messages that could help anyone to face whatever is put in front of them.

Songs like “Life is the moment”, “Brave” and “Mysteriously today” are the example of all this, of the personal maturity reached by the leader of Jarabe de Palo facing a disease such as cancer, but that beyond showing us the raw side of it, It makes us see that the best we can do in these cases is to give our best and live intensely, as if it were the last day.

Beyond being saddened by the departure of Pau Donés –which hurts within Spanish music–, Tragas o Escupes will be the album that the composer left us as a legacy of that philosophy of life that he made very clear in his songs, that above all a bad time there is no way to put on a good face to face whatever comes, one of the most valuable teachings that many of us take from the leader of Jarabe de Palo and that he always demonstrated until final.

Watch on YouTube