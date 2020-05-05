Natalie Wood with her daughter Natasha, in the seventies

Natasha Gregson (Los Angeles, 49) recalls the day her mother died: “It was Sunday morning after Thanksgiving. I was 11 years old and had spent the night at my best friend Tracy’s house. I was awakened by the radio alarm clock with the news: my mother’s body had been found on the Catalina coast. The next thing I knew, my stepfather’s driver was there with my babysitter. They were taking me home. It had rained and the streets were wet. I was asking, ‘Is Mom okay?’ They comforted me, but did not tell me what had happened. When I got home I got into my mother’s bed and tried to calm down. I said to myself that maybe he had broken his leg, or something like that. Then my stepfather returned. I went down to the entrance and as soon as I saw his face I knew it. Something horrible had happened. “

The news went around the world long before the night fell that November 29, 1981: Natalie Wood, the actress who was a girl in Of illusion also lives (1947), young in Rebel without a cause (1955), and star in West Side Story (1957) and Splendor in the Grass (1961), she had died at 43, drowned in the southern California sea after falling from her boat in the middle of the night. That headline started an avalanche of morbid conjectures that lasted decades and that still caters to the press at heart. About how much alcohol Wood had consumed that night, then an actress in low hours like so many others after 40. About her husband, also an actor Richard Wagner, and her degree of responsibility in the incident. About Christopher Walken, who was shooting a science fiction movie with Wood in those days and who was also on the ship that night, and if he had a hidden relationship with the actress.

This rumor of gossip has accompanied Gregson all his life. Now Natalie Wood is releasing: Behind the scenes, an HBO documentary where she is the one speaking. “I hope this is the final word in this story,” he explains by phone to EL PAÍS. “It has been exhausting. We usually disconnect from the onslaught of the media, but it was important for me to make this film, because I feel that nobody understands or knows my mother as well as I do, my family and my friends. ”

The pillars of the documentary, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, are those. Gregson serves as a first-person narrator on countless previously unreleased family photos and videos of the star. The friends he refers to are Elliott Gould, Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, George Hamilton, or George Segal – the noble floor of Wood and Wagner’s seemingly legendary house parties in the 1950s and 1960s. Between the daughter’s narration and those videos, Wood’s portrait is painted – sometimes with a thick brush – as a young woman who grew up among stars despite coming from poor parents (she began supporting her family with the filming at 4 years); that he had to thrive on the repipi aesthetics of the fifties, adapt to the sexual revolution of the seventies and that he only concealed at times the wear and tear generated by the process. “How do you separate reality from illusion when you’ve been trapped in fantasy all your life?” He asked without irony in 1966, as he went from one relationship with Sinatra to another with Michael Caine, to another with Warren Beatty. Not many stars dig so publicly into the dark side of the celebrity; this documentary abounds in it. Gregson puts a but: the darkness that his mother dragged in his last filming was there, but it disappeared when he got home.

This thesis supports the second half of the 70-minute documentary, when the actress’s death is covered. The thick outline is drawn: at 43, Wood had to decide whether he wanted to be a woman from his family or from Hollywood. Her husband Robert Wagner embodies the first side; his co-star, Christopher Walken, the second. Here Gregson disappears and lets the story be told in person by the great suspect in conspiracy theories: Wagner. At 90 years old today, and after four decades in silence, the actor tackles crime in a room alone with his stepdaughter: the countless bottles of wine they drank at dinner and those they opened later on the ship. The jealousy that Walken caused him and the screaming with him so that the other would leave Wood alone. “I told him not to dictate to my wife what to do and I broke the wine bottle on the ground,” he recalls today. His gaze is seen for the first time, more glazed at times, as he dismantles some of the theories that are attributed to him and concludes that it was all an accident, as stipulated in 1981 by the police. “When they told me he was dead, the world disappeared under my feet,” she cries. It is not common to see historical documentaries on the innocence of a man in these times.

There is another ending to this tale about fame and family. It is told in passing by a woman separated from the world of entertainment, the new wife of Wood’s ex-husband. Remember that when he arrived at the familair house where the wake is held, he met Elizabeth Taylor wielding a crystal ball with Shirley MacLaine. “There were so many stars that a wake seemed to have entered Madame Tussaud’s.”

