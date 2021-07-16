Greetings from the realm of the mystical! Although well, as things are in this comic, who knows if that world will continue to exist for a long time. I have the pleasure of being with [email protected] here today for tell you about the second Marvel Premiere dedicated to Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo’s Doctor Strange, entitled “The Last Days of Magic” and published by Panini Cómics.

Perhaps, if you have not been able to read the first volume dedicated to the Supreme Sorcerer of the marvelite universe, the title of this one will take you by surprise. Because… Is magic really coming to an end? If it is something that has been present in Marvel comics practically since its inception … How did this situation come about?

For that it does not hurt to put you a little in the background, well In the first issues of the previous volume, Jason Aaron began to tell that a series of events were taking place that had altered the normal course of things in the magical world. Doctor Strange was one of the first to notice, although, after discussing it with fellow wizards, he didn’t seem to come to any obvious conclusions. However, he would soon begin to make discoveries that would shake his world, for he would soon discover that some sorcerers from other dimensions had been killed, and that magic, once present everywhere, seemed to be gradually disappearing from all worlds. known. And what was the cause? Neither more nor less than something called the Empirikul.

Precisely in the final stretch of the first volume, we already saw the appearance of different beings belonging to the Empirikul, including its leader, the Imperator. However, in that first contact, the Imperator’s motivation for wanting to erase all traces of magic from existence was unknown, and it is here, in this second volume, where Jason Aaron offers the answers. For this, we will know the origin of the Imperator in an environment surrounded by science, but in which magic has a greater presence and is imposed on those who deny it.. And in that sense, it is all I can tell you.

On the other hand, While we are offered the information about the motivations of the Imperator, the reader can attend the quest that Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Brother Voodoo and other characters from the world of sorcery, will have to undertake to get all the magic items that stay on the planetFor the final battle that is approaching, they will need as much magic residue is left, considering that the Empirikul has already destroyed much of the known magic.

And that’s not all, because with great success, both Aaron and other authors (where we find Gerry Duggan or James Robinson), will dedicate a special number of this series to address the existence of different sorceresses and wizards of the world, of which [email protected] They will play an important role in the evolution of events, while others will stay there to have a moment of glory, and that the reader savor the diversity of characters that exist in the mystical plane of the Marvelite world. What’s more, The idea that magic has a price continues to be repeated, and sooner or later you have to pay the bill for it all.

Therefore, and taking into account that here comes the conclusion of the first great story arc of this collection, I consider that this second volume is very enjoyable, and that it reinforces the feeling that one can have, of being before one of the best stages of Doctor Strange (obviously this already depends on the tastes of each one of course). It is true that, if you have read Aaron in the Thor saga of “The Butcher of Gods”, the existence of the Imperator will not be exactly original, since it is not very different from the Butcher in its origins and motivations, although there are differences in others aspects. However, I say again that I really liked this volume, and that I still want to enjoy more issues of this series.

Regarding the graphic section, if you already liked the work of Chris Bachalo in the first volume, here it maintains the same level, with its lights (that great imagination and effort to fill the vignettes with details) and its shadows (sometimes it is hard to know what is counting in the vignettes). But it maintains a good level. And in this case he is not alone, because on the occasion of the introduction, and of that special issue dedicated to different magical Marvel characters, other artists such as Kevin Nowlan, Mike Deodato Jr., Kev Walker, Leonardo Romero, Danilo Beyruth or Mike collaborate. Perkins. Overall, and taking into account that each one has its own style, I consider that graphically it is also quite an enjoyable comic. And regarding the publication itself, the edition is again soft cover, and in addition to the main covers, it brings some alternatives.

I don’t have much left to say except that There is an end to the first story arc of the Empirikul, but that the series continues (Aaron and Bachalo were up to number 20 of it, so there are at least two more volumes left from his stage), and that I hope you give him a chance, because Doctor Strange has had a residual role many times in the Marvel universe, but he is a character who has a lot to offer, and these authors knew how to get a lot out of their stories. Until next time!