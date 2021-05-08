The last day of Selena Quintanilla’s life, in Selena, The series | INSTAGRAM

A fact that to date we cannot forget, is undoubtedly the day when the Queen of Tex-Mex, the famous singer Selena Quintanilla was stripped of her life, it happened on March 31, 1995, at the hand of her assistant Yolanda saldivar.

What was obviously portrayed in the last chapter of “Selena, the series”, one of the many successful series of the world famous streaming platform, Netflix, starring Christian Serratos, was what allegedly did the singer Before meeting with the aforementioned, who would take his life, this was what they showed on the screen.

Shortly before the tragic day, the interpreter of “Forbidden love” and her loving husband, Chris Vega, made plans for the future, which included a house of their own and a child, even she told her mother and sister Suzette Quintanilla the news, with great emotion.

And, one night before Selena was stripped of her life, Yolanda gets in touch with her to tell her that she was attacked by two men, worried about the former president of her fan club, the next day the singer made her appointment at a clinic, however, the doctors deny her version.

Although Saldívar tries to make excuses and continue with his lies, Quintanilla simply demands some financial documents from the boutiques, Saldívar agrees to deliver them and takes the famous singer to the motel where he was staying in the city where he was.

Meanwhile, her brother AB Quintanilla waits for her beloved sister in the recording studio to help her with some musical themes for other artists, Selena enters that aforementioned hotel room, where Yolanda shoots her and finally strips her of her life.

In the story that is portrayed in the renowned fiction, it also focuses on the immense pain of the fans, the irreparable loss for the Quintanilla family and what they did to remind him and keep his legacy alive to this day.

On the other hand, what the media reported at that time was similar, but not identical, and we will break it down for you in the paragraphs that follow.

First of all, we must mention that the 23-year-old artist was at the peak of her artistic and musical career, the “queen of tex-mex”, sold millions of copies of her five albums and was about to release one. more when his voice was muffled.

Yolanda Saldívar, the founder and president of the artist’s fan club, also became her personal assistant and sales manager for her brand, Selena, etc., but after four years of collaboration, the relationship had deteriorated.

In the middle of an argument, on the morning of that March 31, Saldívar fired a .38mm caliber revolver that seriously injured the singer, and minutes later, she stopped living, as determined later in the trial.

The night before, Selena and her husband, Chris Pérez, went to see Saldívar so that the woman could deliver documents of her businesses that were still under her power, according to the investigations, when they realized that Saldívar did not deliver everything she had requested. He called her and they agreed to meet the next morning.

Saldívar assured her that she had suffered a sexual assault on her trip to Monterrey, so Selena agreed to take her to a hospital to be treated the next day, they saw each other around 9:00 a.m. and went to the Corpus Christi hospital where a doctor determined that there were no signs claimed by the woman.

The situation angered Selena, who took Saldívar to the Days Inn hotel to finally deliver all the documents in her possession, according to the accusation presented at the trial, in room 158 the two began an argument around 11 : 00 hours.

Selena wanted to leave the place, because they were waiting for her in a recording studio to continue the work on her new album, at 11:48, the singer tried to leave the room, but Saldívar took and activated the weapon: a shot hit Selena on the right side of the back.

The wound caused her to lose a lot of blood from the beginning, as prosecutors showed with photographic evidence and with the statements of Detective Paul Rivera and other witnesses, including hotel employees, even so, the young woman was able to go out to ask for help and almost moved 100 meters to reach the hotel reception where he finally fell unconscious.