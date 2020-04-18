Approximately 24 hours before the expected launch ‘The Last Dance’, the documentary that narrates the intrahistory of the Chicago Bulls of the 97/98 season, that of his last ring in the legendary Finals against Utah Jazz.

The documentary can be seen through the Netflix platform. To carry it out, a total of 106 interviews, 10,000 hours of viewing and selection of images, and 26 months of work had to be carried out. Michael Jordan himself assured that, after watching the documentary, fans will hate him for “the type of person he was.” By way of introduction, ESPN has advanced the first five minutes of the documentary:

Can’t wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we’re dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr – ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

.