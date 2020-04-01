Netflix announced yesterday that the preview of ‘The Last Dance’, the documentary series on Michael Jordan and its Chicago Bulls, on April 20. This news was very good on social networks to the thousands of followers of basketball in particular and of sport in general, who in these complicated moments of quarantine receive these advances like May water.

Thus, the streaming video platform will premiere the first episode of the highly anticipated documentary on Monday April 20. This is the brief synopsis of what awaits us: ‘Michael Jordan tells it all in the definitive docuseries about his life and his sports career. It includes footage never seen of his last NBA championship. ’

Michael Jordan flies again. On April 20 comes ‘The Last Dance’, the series about his life, his career and the best years of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lN8RtHIpF4

– Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) March 31, 2020

Directed by Jason Hehir, a prestigious sports director who has already won an Emmy, ‘The Last Dance’ tells us from within how Michael Jordan, the greatest sports icon in history, led the Chicago Bulls of the nineties to become in one of the best NBA teams in history.

The documentary focuses on the ultimate feat of Jordan, Pippen, Jackson and company: the ring of the 1997/98 season, the sixth in eight years, the one no one will ever forget, the one of the robbery of Malone and the basket before Russell. The day that God dressed again as a basketball player. We know that we are going to find delicate details, banned so far, of the season and a review of Michael Jordan’s personal life and career from his youth until the number ’23’ shirt was placed on his back.

This is what Jason Hehir, the director of the documentary, comments about the play: “Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 90s were not only sports stars, but a global phenomenon. Directing ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impacts of one man and one team. It took almost three years for us to present a complete and definitive content of the history of a dynasty that defines an era, to present these sports heroes as human beings. I hope viewers will enjoy the series as much as we did making it. ”

I said, starting April 20 on Netflix. No one should miss it.

.