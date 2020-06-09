A pair of Nike ‘Air Jordan’ sneakers They have been auctioned for $ 560,000, which is a real record for this type of material. As announced by the auction house Sotheby’s, it is four times more than they had originally planned.

These are two ‘Air Jordan 1s’ model sneakers in sizes 47’5 and 48 with the colors of Chicago Bulls that began auctioning a week ago in New York and for which they hoped to raise around $ 150,000.

However, it is clear that TI have last dance has put back to Michael Jordan on the crest of the wave and that has caused the price of sneakers to have skyrocketed.

Just a year ago, this same auction house sold two Nike’s ‘Moon Shoe’ for $ 437,500, which was the record to date.

This pair of sneakers were owned by Jordan Geller, a founding shoe collector of the Shoezeum, the world’s first sneaker museum.

It is clear that an average of six million viewers are watching The Last Dance throughout the world means that its products, which have always been on the rise, have increased even more if possible.

Surely in the coming weeks we continue to see items that belonged to the best basketball player in history going up for auction.