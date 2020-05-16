The Last Dance has not only been revealing for fans, but also for Michael Jordan’s family, as they are getting to know an unprecedented part in the life of the Chicago Bulls and NBA legend. Among the viewers of the series is Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Michael, and who was barely conscious when his father imposed an era in sports.

Jasmine was born in 1993 and was five years old in the 1997-1998 season, when his father conquered the second triple championship in the NBA, which is the stage on which The Last Dance focuses. Despite having a good relationship with her father, Jasmine does not have privileges regarding the series, so she does not have any advances. In a nutshell, Jordan’s daughter must wait every week, like many of us, to see the corresponding episodes, in which he discovers his father.

“I didn’t get any progress, so I’m watching it in real time with everyone else and actually just taking it as a hobbyist so It has been very revealingHe shared.

“I think if you remove the basketball aspect and all the praise it got for obvious reasons, I think I’m learning that my father was trying to respond to the pressures and expectations, and not allow them to weigh on him and really manifest them to his own… I have definitely seen him take that role and assume it and not run away from him and become the best player in basketball history ”, He said in an interview published by the AP agency and taken up by Mundo Deportivo.

Jasmine is the youngest daughter of Jordan’s marriage to Juanita Vanoy, with whom she had two other male children, Jeffrey and Marcus, who appear in some scenes of the series. Michael’s first two children currently hold positions in the Charlotte Hornets, a team Jordan acquired in 2010. In addition, Jordan has two six-year-old twins with his current marriage.

Marcus played basketball, but preferred to step aside when he saw the pressure that Jeffrey, the eldest of the brothers, was put under for carrying the last name Jordan.

“I had the privilege of seeing my brother, who is two years older than me, and he had the worst part. I could see it and assume that was what was going to happen to me ”he indicated.

On his development, he recalled that he did not have a normal life, since he always traveled on private flights with his father, until high school. “I grew up playing Playstation on a private plane.”