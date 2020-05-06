Michael Jordan continues making friends after the broadcast of the third batch of episodes of The Last Dance. The last one, the one who was responsible for the American Olympic Committee during the Barcelona Olympics 92, Harvey Schiller, which he calls “dick” (something like an asshole) in the documentary.

The reason, simple. Schiller wanted to ensure that the Dream Team players were to receive the gold medal after defeating Croatia in the official Reebok tracksuit of the American team. However, Jordan had other plans, and he announced it after insulting the executive.

His billionaire contract with Nike prevented him from publicly displaying another signature and this he wanted to do even at the Games. Thus, he warned from his car in Barcelona that he was not going to comply: “Harvey Schiller, often asshole. They say they are going to hide the Reebok symbol. But they cannot do it and I am going to hide it. It is going to be a fucking surprise” .

Michael Jordan showing his loyalty to Nike by covering the #Reebok logo with an American flag over his right shoulder – during the 1992 gold medal ceremony. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/dKhKaLSHwN – YOMZANSI Sneakers (@yomzansisneaker) May 4, 2020

That surprise Jordan was referring to was wrapping himself around the American flag during the ceremony, so you couldn’t see the logo.

After watching the documentary, Schiller replied with a very classy tweet: “I think that the members of the Dream Team will still keep those Reebok Olympic uniforms today.”

Well, I bet the Dream Team members still have their Olympic Reebok award uniforms. – Harvey Schiller (@HWSCHILLER) May 4, 2020

