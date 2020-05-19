One of the revelations in The Last Dance ensures that Jordan was intoxicated by something he ate in Utah | Vince Bucci / .
In the penultimate chapter of The Last Dance a story related to the final series of the NBA against the Utah Jazz in 1997 came to light. It was the game known as “the flu game”, of which Michael is said to have Jordan played sick and still scored 38 points.
The story related that the star was affected by a flu. But Jordan himself and some friends assured in the documentary that he was actually affected because he was poisoned by eating a bad pizza.
A worker at the Salt Lake City pizzeria where the food was made, named Craig Fite, said, however, that what they told in the series was not what happened.
Michael Jordan wasn’t poisoned by a pizza, says the man who claims he made the pizza https://t.co/gjUfQCRdkp pic.twitter.com/rItcEwowUT
– Tell me (@DimeUPROXX) May 19, 2020
Fite was interviewed on the 1280 radio station The Zone. There he stated that upon learning that the food was ordered from the hotel where the Bulls were staying, he asked to take care of the order because he thought it came from one of the players.
He prepared the order, put the extra pepperoni indicated on it and personally delivered it to the accommodation occupied by the members of the Windy City franchise.
The assistant manager at Pizza Hut in Salt Lake City in 1997 who says he made and delivered the pizza to Michael Jordan before the “flu game” says Jordan’s claim the pizza was poisoned is a lie. https://t.co/EGEN1O1oEw pic.twitter.com/FIDu9YcqYQ
– Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) May 19, 2020
This follower of “Her Majesty”, who named his son Jordan, also denied that five people had made the delivery. “It was just me and the driver,” he said.