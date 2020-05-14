Updated on 04/20/2020 at 16:19

‘The Last Dance’ (The last dance) was released in the United States yesterday, Sunday, April 19, but in Latin America it arrived a day later. And although the plot is based on the 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls, when they won their sixth and last NBA ring, Michael Jordan He is the main character and also tells the story of who, for many, is the best player in basketball history.

Jason Hehir He was in charge of directing this documentary series produced by ESPN and Netflix. In total, 10 chapters will be broadcast, 2 every week. And to achieve this product, Hehir had to interview more than 100 people, but, above all, it took more than 10,000 hours of filming for the 1997-98 season of the Bulls.

“I wouldn’t call it a challenge. It was a privilege for me to do the documentary series, ”said the director before the series premiered in the Chicago Tribune. He also explained a little about what the work consisted of: “Normally for an hour-long documentary archive, it takes around a year from start to finish, from the idea, the research, making all the recordings and putting them together, making the storyboard, tracing, editing, notes. All of that takes about a year. We did 10 of those and we had just over two years, so we really worked five times faster. ”

“It makes me feel happy that we can give people a little joy at this difficult time. Sports are an indelible part of our culture and not having them leaves a significant gap in the happiness that people feel, “he added.

The premiere was scheduled for June, to coincide with the NBA final. But due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the producers decided to advance and release the documentary series in parts. The next two chapters will arrive on Netflix Latin America next Monday. In the United States, they can be seen on Sunday.

