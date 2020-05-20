Rodman was very difficult to be interviewed by the research team | Slaven Vlasic / .
Dennis Rodman was a key defender and rebounder in the Chicago Bulls’ second triple championship. His eccentric demeanor is one of the main reasons why people wanted to see The Last Dance, but he is hardly left out of the documentary for being late for the interview.
In addition, a report stated that Rodman initially told the director that he would only give him 10 minutes of content for his work. However, he ended up sitting for three hours after being two hours late. “He said I’ll give you 10 minutes,” Jason Hehir recalled in an interview on ESPN. “Each page of questions was one hour. I have 11 pages for this guy, after he said 10 minutes. ”
Other anecdotes Hehir revealed were the demands made by the former NBA forward to carry out the investigation. “I need a Subway tuna submarine and some chamomile tea,” was Dennis’s demand at the beginning of the interview. He even threatened to withdraw if he didn’t get his appetizer. “We got him the tuna, we got him the tea.” chamomile and sat for three hours. But he’s a tough guy to interview. “
But we will always think of him as a titan of 90s swag and flavor.
“Interviewing Dennis Rodman is like trying to interview a wild cat,” said Hehir. “He doesn’t pay attention to you, he has very large glasses.” All the other sentences referred to Kim Jong-un as if it were being in the history books. “