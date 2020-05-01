Dennis Rodman is a key character in the documentary The Last Dance for two reasons. On the one hand, because it has a sporting level, it was very important (we could almost say that it was an essential piece) for the Bulls to get their second three-pedes between 96 and 98 and, on the other, for their enormous media significance, which goes beyond of sports. So, you had to interview him yes or yes, and it was not easy.

The documentary’s director, Jason Hehir, told the latest episode of the ESPN podcast “Jalen and Jacoby” how the complicated interview with the ‘worm’ went.

Dennis Rodman = feral cat? #TheLastDance director @jasonmhehir describes what it is like to interview Dennis Rodman – pic.twitter.com/UKhuRctgks – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 27, 2020

The first thing to say is that he arrived two hours late to the meeting claiming that he was not clear why they were going to interview him exactly and later, as Hehir comments, he began to put problems:

“He said to me, ‘So 10 hours for the documentary, huh?’, I said ‘yes’, and he said, ‘OK, I’ll give you 10 minutes.'” So I had a problem, because every page of questions that he had for him was one hour, he had 11 pages and he said that he gave me 10 minutes “.

“So we sat down, we started recording something and then he stopped me to say he wanted a tuna sandwich from the Subway (tuna sub) and a chamomile tea. So we had to go find him the sandwich and the tea and we interviewed him for three hours, but it’s a complicated type of interviewing. “

