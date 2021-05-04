The last Council of Ministers follows before the end of the state of alarm and held during the 4-M elections

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday a royal decree that gives the Supreme Court the last word on the restrictions against the coronavirus that are adopted from May 9, when the state of alarm ends. Thereafter, the communities will propose the measures and the Supreme Court will ultimately decide if they can restrict fundamental rights.

The Executive, therefore, leaves control of the pandemic in the hands of autonomies and judges, and argues that it will not extend the alarm because “it would be unreasonable” for all of Spain to be subject to such “drastic” restrictions as those of the alarm now that the incidence data are very “different” depending on the territory, according to the vice president Carmen Calvo.

At the press conference after the Council of Ministers, which was held despite the fact that the regional elections are being held in the Community of Madrid on Tuesday, Calvo insisted that “it is much more weighted” that each autonomous government make decisions that will be subject to “jurisdictional control”.

Thus, as of May 9, the communities will adopt the restrictive measures they consider necessary to control the virus. If they affect fundamental rights, they will need the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of that territory. And if you do not agree, you can go to the Supreme –Something that until now they had no possibility of doing–, which will make the final decision.

The appeal to the Supreme Court – which will have to decide in five business days – also implies another novelty: this body will be in charge of “unifying doctrine” and avoid differences between the measures that different communities can take, something that already happened last summer, when some TSJ overturned, for example, perimeter closures in the absence of a state of alarm.

In practice, this does not mean that the restrictions will be the same throughout the State, but it does guarantee that all regional presidents have the same battery of measures at their disposal in case they decide to increase the controls. If the Supreme Court endorses that a CCAA imposes a certain restriction, the rest of the autonomies may also do so.

In Calvo’s words, the decree approved this Tuesday confers “legal certainty” to this new phase and “Equality in the capacity to protect on the part of the autonomic executives”. The number two of the Government also considered that, until now, the courts have “operated in a guaranteeing direction” and that they have “helped” the executives with their decisions, except in a “specific” manner.

In any case, some doubts remain about the measures that can be maintained as of May 9, especially around curfew and regional perimeter closures. Regarding the nocturnal restriction of mobility, the vice president said that “it could only” be adopted “throughout the territory” with the state of alarm, although it left the door open for communities to request it for lower territorial areas.

Regarding the perimeter closures, he recalled that the judges gave the go-ahead to similar measures – although, again, in a territorial scope lower than that of a community, that is, for municipalities or neighborhoods – even before the state of alarm, so who considered that It is left to the autonomies and judges to propose and validate decisions of this type, and refused to “prejudge” what the judges might decide.

Rent and evictions

Calvo is also the one that, according to government sources informed Efe, has coordinated the various measures that are part of the decree to be approved by the Council of Ministers and that affects various areas.

In the section on social measures, the Council will extend the rental moratorium policies for three more months and suspension of evictions of vulnerable groups.

The suspension was in force until May 9, the day on which the state of alarm will end, and, with its decision, the Government extends it until August 9.

It was the President of the Government himself who in his appearance on April 14 before the plenary session of Congress to report the evolution of the alarm status announced that three-month extension that will take effect now.

Specifically, as explained in that appearance, the possibility of requesting moratorium or partial forgiveness of the rental income of housing when the landlord is a large holder or a public entity, as well as the contracts that can benefit from the extraordinary extension of six months in the same terms that had been done.

The suspension of evictions and releases of vulnerable tenants without housing alternative, including aspects of households affected by the launch of their habitual residence that do not derive from lease contracts in cases of dependents, minors or victims of violence against women, after evaluation by the judge.

In addition, the Government will include in the decree other related measures with the situation that the country will experience once the state of alarm ends.

A decision that the Executive emphasizes that there is no going back and that insists that the communities have enough instruments to deal with it unnecessarily to approve new legal tools.