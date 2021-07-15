the last chance to unseat Pogacar

07/15/2021 at 12:44 AM CEST

betfair

FEES TO THE WINNER OF THE EIGHTEENTH STAGE OF THE 2021 TOUR OF FRANCE

Thursday, July 15

Last chance for climbers to make a difference in the Tour de France with the final climb to Luz Ardiden and the passage through the Tourmalet. The stage has old tints as it passes through two of the ports that have accumulated the most differences and stories around them in the gala round. The general seems resolved with a Tadej Pogacar that has activated the economizer mode, despite having won the last stage. The Slovenian is no longer over-octane as he was last week and some favorites are seen with options to unseat in the fight for the stage.

Those names are Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard, who tried unsuccessfully to beat the race leader in their last head-to-head on the Col du Portet climb. On this occasion, there will be two special category ports as judges of the race and the fight can be unleashed on the very tough Tourmalet. The Pyrenean colossus is 17 kilometers long and has an average and continuous slope of 7.4% unevenness. There is no place for landings chaining more than 10 kilometers to more than 8.5% and all in the final part.

After his victory the previous day, Tadej Pogacar is presented as the best option at odds [3.00] It is quite probable that the peloton will not allow a level leak again as it happened on the previous day. If we believe that, on this occasion, the other favorites will act with more head when they see themselves in the duel with Pogacar, we can opt for a Carapaz that launched a devastating attack at 1.5 kilometers on the previous day and that almost took the stage by it. The Ecuadorian trades at [9.00], while his pal Vingegaard trades at [6.00].

We are powerfully struck by the fact that Enric Mas, the best-placed Spaniard in the general standings with seventh place, only receives a share of victory from stage a [126.00]. It is true that the Mallorcan lost more than two minutes on the last day, but his reputation as a good long distance runner and his only bullet to win a stage in this Tour make this quota seem recommendable to us. A good prize also has a Miguel Ángel López who has nothing to lose at quota [17.00].

Finally we look at the roster of stage hunters for this day with authentic climbers with pedigree that will not have the focus of the general above. We are talking of course about a Wout Poels who will have to move to keep the mountain jersey. The Dutchman introduces himself to [31.00], while its main competitor -Nairo Quintana- also receives this consideration if he wins the stage. Last but not least, let’s not lose sight of a Michal Kwiatkowski who is the best asset of Ineos so as not to go empty on this Tour at odds [26.00]. The Pole recharged his batteries yesterday and will be a real danger in this appointment.