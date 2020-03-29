The Mexican Government reported at the conference last Saturday, a total of 848 cases of COVID-19 in their country, which represents 131 more than the previous day, when 717 were counted, and an increase of 18.2%; in addition to 16 deaths, four in the last 24 hours.

Reporting that there are 2,623 suspected cases, lThe Ministry of Health also warned that one in 10 infections, 10%, have been from the community due to a lack of information, in addition to 12% have required hospitalization.

With this panorama, Mexico has its ‘last chance’ to control the virus and avoid a catastrophic situation like that faced by European countries and the United States because a point has been reached in which the transition stops being slow to be “extremely fast,” López-Gatell said.

“We have explained it, that, based on different technical and scientific exercises in mathematical modeling, -some have been done by us as a government, several others have been done by academic entities- what is interesting and comforting is that these estimates are coincident.

This is not reassuring in the sense that it paints an important picture of serving us. and that is why we reiterate at this time that we cannot miss the last opportunity we have. And in order not to lose it, the only way not to lose it is to stay at home, everyone has to stay at home, unless they carry out a critical activity for the support of public life, however important their activity may seem, only those they are critical for public life, for the livelihood of the country, “said López-Gatell.

Therefore, the Mexican Government It will urge the private and social sectors to adopt measures so that workers in non-essential activities stay at home for a month.

Even so, he clarified that the National Sana Distancia Day remains in effect until April 19, so it will correspond to the General Health Council the decision to extend this government plan that implies the suspension of classes and the reinforcement of prevention measures.

Admitting that the healthy distance has not been applied with the necessary rigor, López-Gatell explained that the federal government will announce precise actions within the next few days, but for now ruled out drastic measures taken by other countries, such as closing borders and touches of is forced.

The Mexican government has already helped repatriate more than 8,000 citizens of his country who were stranded in others, said Marcelo Ebrard, secretary (minister) of Foreign Relations.

An example is that of an Air Force plane that will pick up a sick woman from COVID-19 stranded in Cusco, Peru, where her husband died just Tuesday from this disease.

‘The criterion is, first, the possibilities of the airlines have been closed, we can no longer arrive via charter; then all we have left is to arrive by way of the Mexican Air Force or the Secretary of the Navy, ’said the foreign minister, arguing that flights have been reduced by 70% and that there are countries that have closed their borders

The Secretary of Foreign Relations reported that a Mexican Air Force plane will travel to Peru to bring Mrs. Ethel Trujillo to Mexico, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Cusco, Peru, after her husband died in that place by virus.

During his participation in the press conference on the situation of the health contingency for the new coronavirus strain, Marcelo Ebrard commented that this trip is under instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and with the coordination of the Ministry of Health due to the health security measures that should be carried out to transfer the compatriot.

In addition, he indicated that the President gave the instruction that Ethel Trujillo must be in Mexico no later than Tuesday night, and that if he wishes, the Yucatan government will collaborate so that he arrives there, where he is from.

Because the Mexican Air Force plane will not be able to land in Cusco, Peru, the Mexican foreign minister commented that they will have to transfer the Mexican to Arequipa.

Also, he commented that Ethel Trujillo belonged to the group of tourists who were in the Andean nation when the contingency occurred and that most of them are already in Mexico, except Trujillo.

“Everything except the lady was evacuated because her husband died from the virus and she could not leave Cusco,” he said.

So far, the Federal Government has repatriated eight thousand nationals from different countries, who were trapped by the measures that some countries took to combat the pandemic.