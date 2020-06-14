The Last Campfire is the next from Hello Games, creators of No Man’s Sky, and this will arrive summer 2020 to the different platforms that are available in the market, among which is Nintendo Switch. Since this title will also come to PC, it has recently participated in the event of PC Gamer Show, where he has had a brief appearance in the form of trailer It shows us a little more about the environments through which we will have to travel to discover the way in which to recover that hope that we had already given up for lost.

The Last Campfire is one of those titles that, every time we see a new trailer, manages to move us like no other. Thus, now another of these promotional videos has been shared, in which we can see how the protagonist travels through different environments, solving puzzles, in order to discover different mysteries, but also to recover that hope that has long since disappeared. Of course, unfortunately, this last trailer lasts just under a minute, so we want to know much more. However, it should be remembered that this title will be released on the market this summer, so you don’t have to wait much longer to enjoy it.

In this way, we can only wait a little longer to protect the last bonfire of The Last Campfire. And you, do you have this new title from the creators of No Man’s Sky among your purchase plans or, as much as its gameplay and artistic style appeal to you, do you prefer to focus on others that attract much more attention? Do not miss the opportunity to live this adventure that will take us to discover new places!

