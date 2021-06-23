The last Audi with an internal combustion engine will be produced in 2033

Audi has announced that it will produce the last internal combustion vehicle to be manufactured in 2033, if there is still demand. In addition, from 2026 all new models launched will be 100% electric.

The company had been announcing changes for some time and gradually making the transition towards full electrification of the fleet. First with the increase in the e-tron family, together with the abandonment of new combustion engines – be it gasoline or diesel. This new announcement is the final step.

The announcement was made by the CEO of Audi, Markus Duesmann, to managers and labor representatives, according to .. They will end diesel engines first, then gasoline engines. Although the latter will hold a little longer, as they are part of the brand’s hybrid models, but they will also disappear.

Audi follows in the footsteps of Volkswagen

Audi, like this, follow in the footsteps of Volkswagen that are in full active transformation towards a total electrification of their models. After the launch of the ID.3, continuing with the ID.4 and in the future the ID.5 and ID.6 which will be announced in late 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Volkswagen It has also announced that the end of the development of new combustion engines and the completion of the production of new gasoline or diesel models by 2026.

That means that both brands have “barely” five years to achieve not only electrify its entire offering but also convince the majority of its current customers to upgrade to an electric vehicle. And attract new owners to a range of fully electrified products.

At the moment the Volkswagen group seems to be ahead in the race of the transition to the electric, compared to its two great German rivals, Mercedes Y BMW. Especially if we consider that, in addition to Audi, Porsche is also making efforts with its Taycan or Taycan Cross Tourism. Y Skoda, which recently announced and released the Enyaq IV.

Also in Ezanime.net