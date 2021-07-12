The last and emotional message from Neymar to Leo Messi

07/11/2021

Neymar is more used to winning than losing, but yesterday he showed that he also knows how to be in defeat. And more if the one who takes the victory is Leo Messi, his friend and former teammate. The Brazilian was fused in an emotional hug with the Argentine after the final of the Copa América.

A heartfelt image, which reflected the mutual respect they have both on and off the field. Messi won the match against Neymar this time. The Brazilian ended the match pissed off, but knowing that, at least, the title had been won by his friend.

A few minutes ago, with the defeat already somewhat more digested, Ney wanted to publish on his Instagram some of the sensations he experienced last night and took the opportunity to praise the figure of Leo Messi, who finally reigns with his Argentina.

“Losing hurts me, it’s something I have not yet learned to live with. Yesterday when I lost I went to give a hug to the greatest, the best in history that I have seen play, my friend and brother Leo Messi. I was sad. I am very sad that I lost. But this guy is amazing! I have great respect for what he has done for football and especially for me “Neymar began his publication.

Finally, the Brazilian used the last lines to give voice to what the world of football thinks: Leo Messi deserved it: “I hate losing, but enjoy your title! Football was waiting for you to give you this moment. Congratulations brother ! “.