The Last Airbender could have a big star

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is not stopping for a moment and would now be interested in participating in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise

At one point in 2020, Ryan Reynolds had no fewer than thirteen movies in various stages of development. By now, a lot of those projects have finished filming and some seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still an incredibly busy guy with all his Hollywood commitments. And that’s not even to mention his rapidly expanding business empire. Now the news has emerged that the actor would be interested in participating in the universe of Avatar: The last airbender.

Looking to the future, there’s the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, the video game-inspired blockbuster Free Guy, the highly anticipated Netflix action movie Red Notice, and the time-travel adventure The Adam Project, all set. for its release over the next twelve months, while AppleTV + recently signed Octavia Spencer to co-star alongside Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the musical Spirited. Additionally, the actor will also team up with John Krasinski for Imaginary Friends.

The universe created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in the spotlight

Now Daniel Richtman has reported that Reynolds would be tied to another new project, stating that Paramount wants Deadpool’s star in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.

Unfortunately, Richtman doesn’t specify where the actor could appear, but there are certainly plenty of options. In fact, there are several projects currently underway related to Avatar: The Last Airbender in film and television, with Netflix working on a live action series and a new animated film said to be coming in the future.

And let’s not forget that in February, ViacomCBS announced Avatar Studios, “a new division of Nickelodeon focused on the development of animated series and films set in the Avatar universe.” Clearly, then, there are big plans in store for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and hopefully, we might see Ryan Reynolds show up somewhere in the franchise.