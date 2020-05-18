Since international trade began several centuries ago, it is common for some species of insect to appear in a different ecosystem than yours — fortunately or not-. Its impact is usually not harmless.

This is the case of japanese giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia japonica), a subspecies of Asian wasp more aggressive and bigger than the velutin wasp, which arrived in Spain in 2010 wreaking havoc in some towns and leaving more than a dozen deaths a year.

That is why the Authorities have begun to take measures against this new invader after being sighted in Llanes, where more than 4,000 copies have already been removed.

Their main characteristic, in addition to their large size and aggressiveness – with which they end up with bee hives with more lethality than velutin – is that they decapitate the smallest wasps to feed their young.

A violence that adds to its fatality. And it is that the country of the rising sun adds every year fifty deaths associated with the stings of this japanese wasp.

In fact, according to researchers at Washington State University, This insect harbors a venom so strong that it is capable of ending the lives of people who are not allergic to its sting.

Response of the government of Spain

After landing in the United States and sightings in national territory, the Authorities have already included the Japanese wasp in the Catalog of Invasive Exotic Species in order to focus on early detection of specimens and anticipate the impact it will have on the Spanish ecosystem. .

It is feared not only that it will kill more people than the velutin wasp, but that it can reduce the bee population in Spain, and that its rate of expansion exceeds 50 annual kilometers. Although, experts in pest controls point out that there is no imminent danger despite the first sightings.

At the moment you can only talk about estimates, since Spanish biologists want to carefully study the mandarin wasp to avoid repeating what happened with the velutin.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Juan Pedro de Frutos.