The largest summer deployment in the history of the DGT, 1,325 fixed and mobile radars and 39 drones will monitor the roads

1,325 fixed and mobile radars, 39 drones, 12 helicopters, and 216 belt and mobile cameras, will monitor the roads this summer. The General Directorate of Traffic will have the largest technical deployment in history to monitor the roads, focusing above all the efforts, and the specific campaigns that will be developed over the next two months, on the monitoring of speeding, traffic motorcycles and the consumption of alcohol and other drugs. The DGT will have this summer 16 more fixed radars and 28 additional drones.

The means of surveillance of the General Directorate of Traffic will be distributed as follows:

780 fixed speed cameras16 radars more than last summer. Of the 780 fixed radars, 92 of them are section radars.545 mobile radars, installed in camouflaged vehicles, tripods, guardrail mounts …12 helicopters with Pegasus technology, which in addition to capturing speeding violations may identify other dangerous situations, outside the regulations, such as safety distances, undue overtaking, etc …216 fixed belt and mobile cameras, which have a technology that is capable of identifying drivers without a seat belt or manipulating the mobile phone, to issue a sanction procedure.39 drones that, although they cannot identify speeding, they are effective in identifying infractions such as improper overtaking. It will be 28 drones more than last summer. Speeding image captured by Pegasus helicopter.

According to Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior, most of the fatal accidents in summer occur between 7:00 in the morning and 20:00 in the afternoon. The DGT calls for caution and also alerts to situations in which the driver may lower his guard. 75% of accidents occur on short trips, on secondary roads. On the other hand, the General Directorate of Traffic expects a significant rebound in road trips compared to 2020 and comparable to 2019, in which we Spaniards enjoy a normal summer, before the pandemic broke out.

Traffic in the last week was similar to that of the same week in June 2019, with a decrease of 1% on weekdays and 4% on the weekend. However, yesterday Sunday the traffic was 18.79% more intense than on the last Sunday of June 2019.

On the other hand, there are worrying figures, which Grande-Marlaska himself has defined as an alarm signal. In June, 110 people have already died in road traffic accidents (figures 24 hours after the accident). There are 60 more deaths than in 2020, in a month of June in which normality had not yet recovered, but also 40 more than in June 2019. He also highlighted that 27% of autopsies on drivers, who died in road accidents, showed a high presence of alcohol in the blood.

This summer there will be no operation “crossing the strait”, but there will be millions of trips by road, by Spanish inland tourism, and around 200,000 vehicles that will cross the Peninsula, from France, to Portugal. The special outbound and return operation campaigns, and the periods in which more displacements are expected, are as follows:

Departure July operation: from July 2 to July 4 Departure August operation: from July 31 to August 1 Operation August 15: from August 13 to August 15 Return operation: from August 17, until August 30

As we told you, Traffic has proposed that the special summer campaigns, and the center of the efforts of the control means that will be made available to the Traffic agents, be they speed controls, motorcycles, and the control of alcohol and other drugs.