the largest password leak in history reveals 8.4 billion of them

Millions of passwords have been posted on a deep web forum frequented by hackers. It is a 100 GB text file known as RockYou2021 where 6 to 20 character keys are included, without special characters and blank spaces removed. The author of the post assures that the number of leaked access codes amounts to more than 80 billion. However, checks by Cybernews confirm that there are 8,400 million keys that appear in the document.

Still, it is a worrying figure. Hackers who have access to this file can combine these passwords with login details, such as the username, email or phone number, coming from other leaks and getting access to the accounts. It should also be borne in mind that most use the same password on different web portals, a practice that increases the chances of success.

This leak has been dubbed RockYou2021, in honor of the RockYou data leak in 2009, where they managed to reveal more than 32 million keys stored in a TXT file.

So you can check if your password has been leaked on RockYou2021

Establishing a password of more than 8 characters, alphanumeric, with capital letters and periods, is a fantastic idea to prevent other users from accessing our account. However, It is not the only security measure that you should take into account when it comes to protecting your account.

It is advisable to change the password frequently and avoid entering a simple password or password related to personal information. If our password appears in a leak, we can also carry out different security measures.

One option to prevent hackers from accessing your account is use a two-step verification system. Many of the online portals have the ability to send a one-time code to your mobile phone. We can also make use of third-party applications that generate verification codes, such as Google Authenticator.

On the other hand, there are Websites capable of detecting if our email address, telephone number or access codes have been filtered on the network. One option is Have I Been Pwned (HBIP), a portal that recently included a tool to check if our password has appeared in a data breach.

To find out if your access code has appeared in a data leak, go to this website. Then enter your password in the text box and click on the “pwned?”. The portal will notify you if that key has been published on the network.

