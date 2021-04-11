The largest mammoth graveyard in the world is below where the Santa Lucia airport is built

The site where the New Felipe Ángeles International Airport is being built in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, is an authentic mammoth cemetery and is shaping up to become the largest deposit in the world.

On November 2019, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced a unpublished find: a pair of mammoth traps with remnants of at least 14 specimens in Tultepec They showed that contrary to what was believed, our ancestors of 15 thousand years ago had the ability to hunt mammoths in an organized way.

Like most important discoveries, that of Tultepec (an accidental find in an excavation destined to be a sanitary landfill) brought with it a certainty, but raised new suspicions. Among them, the idea that these graves were not the only ones and, therefore, the possibility that the northwest area of ​​the Cuenca de México will house in its entrails more remains of mammoths and other animals Pleistocene.

Photo: Melitón Tapia / INAH

Suspicions were confirmed almost immediately when in December 2019, the construction of the New Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Santa Lucía, 14 kilometers away from Tultepec revealed the presence of at least 60 mammoth remains at the site.

Since then, each estimate has surpassed the previous one when it comes to calculating how many mammoth fossil remains are found under the ground of the site where the Santa Lucia Airport is located.

At this rate, experts assure that this terrain will become the largest mammoth site in the world. Paleontologists in charge of paleontological research work estimate that the 8,700 bones found so far they will reach a figure between 20 and 25 thousand skeletal remains with at least 10 thousand years old.

Photo: Archaeologist Alberto Frutos / INAH

It is one of the most important paleontological discoveries of the century not only in Mexico, but also around the world. The most recent report ensures that the records total 200 mammoths, plus 25 camels and five horses who lived in this region at least 10,000 years ago.

At the beginning of June of this year, the INAH announced the beginning of multidisciplinary studies in the field to recover, organize and protect the remains discovered where the airport is being built. The result of these works will shape a preliminary project for a site museum, due to the relevance of the findings.

Despite the fact that both the construction work of the airport and the protection and safeguarding continue simultaneously, some experts consider it urgent that the Mexican government issue a Declaration of Cultural Heritage, in order to guarantee the protection of the remains and the context paleontological where they were found.

This was the mammoth that inhabited Mexico 10,000 years ago

The mammoth that inhabited Mexico during the Pleistocene was very different from the one that comes to mind when evoking this species: it was the columbian mammoth (Mammuthus columbi), an elephantid with an average height of 4 meters and 8 tons of weight.

Unlike the woolly mammoths, the best known specimen in popular culture due to its thick fur, the Columbian mammoth spread through warmer climates, from the north of the continent to Central America in search of grasslands and open areas.

Photo: Cleveland Museum of Natural History / Wikimedia

Due to adaptation to these conditions, it is very likely that the skin of the Columbian mammoth was free of fur and was more similar to that of its closest living relative, the Asian elephant that we know today.

According to the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity, the territory of the Columbian mammoth in Mexico “consisted mainly of grasslands and scrub areas although it commonly frequented coniferous forests, tropical deciduous forests and areas with aquatic vegetation.”

In the case of the northwest of the Mexico Basin (where Tultepec and Santa Lucía are located), it was located on the shores of the Xaltocan lake, which in turn was part of a set of five lakes in the region, a marshy area where 10,000 years ago, mammoths had no other predator than man.

Now read:

Nearly complete remains of a 10,000-year-old mammoth found in Siberia

More than 60 mammoth remains found in Saint Lucia