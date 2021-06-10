The largest lake in the world had 10 times the water of all lakes today

His name is Paratethys Y It was the largest mega-lake that has ever existed on our planet. It contained more water than 10 times the volume of all modern lakes combined, covering it at its best. more than 2.8 million square kilometers; even slightly larger than the Mediterranean Sea itself (which is 2.5 million square kilometers in area). It was so colossal that it would have spread from the eastern Alps to what is now Kazakhstan in central Asia.

What happened to the megalake?

The European continent during the late Miocene was quite different from how we know it today. The immense mega-lake disappeared because of a “disaster” that wiped out most of its life forms less than 10 million years ago. according to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports that identifies up to four climate-driven cataclysmic cycles that shrunk the lake and likely killed a significant number of its home species.

The lake would have contained tremendous aquatic life: from mollusks and crustaceans to small whales and dolphins that would have evolved to adapt to this “small” environment with restrictions. But Few creatures survived as the lake dwindled, lost to evaporation, and increased in salinity. The lake fragmented and the central basin, which is now the Black Sea, became particularly toxic and barren.

“It must have been a post-apocalyptic prehistoric world, an aquatic version of the wastelands from Mad Max”, comments the geologist Wout Krijgsman of the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands and co-author of the work.

The researchers based their estimates on geological and fossil records within the Black Sea, where Paratethys originally existed. In addition to the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, the Aral Sea, Lake Urmia, Lake Namak and many others, are also remnants of the Paratethy mega-lake.It was formed about 12 million years ago, after a giant sea was disconnected from the ocean, and life evolved independently for 5 million years, isolated from the rest of the world.