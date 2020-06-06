Three major African jihadist groups have announced on Thursday that they are joining forces and merging under the name Jamaat Nasr al Islam wa al Mouslimin, creating the strongest terrorist organization in the Sahel. The new group is under the command of the Malian Tuareg Iyad Ag Ghali, one of the most wanted terrorists in this African region, and declares his allegiance to Al Qaeda and its emir, the Egyptian Aymen al Zawahari, successor to Osama bin Laden. In this way, Sahelian jihadism reorganizes its forces in the face of increased military pressure and Al Qaeda reinforces its position in the face of the penetration of the Islamic State in the area.

The three terrorist groups that announced their merger this Thursday through the broadcast of a video are Ansar Dine, the jihadist movement led by Ghali that was born at the beginning of this decade and that was one of the protagonists of the occupation of northern Mali in 2012; Al Qaeda of the Islamic Maghreb (AQMI) in the Sahara, led by the Algerian Djamel Okacha, alias Yahia Abou el Hammam, who has among its ranks the katiba (brigade) of the famous Algerian terrorist Mojtar Belmojtar, and, finally, the Front of Liberation of Macina, a terrorist movement born two years ago in the center of Mali led by the Peul preacher Amadou Koufa.

According to the Sahel terrorism expert and Timbuktu Institute director Bakary Sambe, this regrouping of jihadist forces is a response to increased military pressure against terrorism in the region. “The presence of the French through Operation Barkhane has been joined by the creation of the G5 as a strategy for the Sahelian countries to deal with these jihadist groups, which need to create safe areas to carry out their activities. Their response is to pool forces, share and thus be more solid, “he says.

Furthermore, this unification is an attempt by the terrorist nebula Al Qaeda to respond to the slow but progressive spread of the rival group Islamic State (ISIS) across the African continent. ISIS currently has three subsidiaries in Africa, three splinter groups from Al Shabab in Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria and AQMI in the Sahel. Specifically in this last region, the split occurred in 2015 when Adnan Abu Walid Saharaui decided to declare loyalty to ISIS by breaking with Al Qaeda.

Still from the video in which the leaders seal their alliance.

“The presence and leadership of Iyad Ag Ghali in the new terrorist group also confirms that Mali is the true epicenter of jihadism in the Sahel. From here, operations in neighboring countries are designed, organized and launched, such as Niger, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso ”, adds Bakary Sambe. In the first video released by the new organization, which adopts the motto “a flag, an organization, an emir”, you can see the aforementioned Koufa, Okacha and Iyad Ag Ghali, as well as Hassan al Ansari, deputy of Mojtar Belmojtar , leader of one of AQMI’s most active katibas, and Abderahman Al Sanhaji, also military chief of AQMI.

Since becoming known as one of the terrorist groups that occupied northern Mali in 2012, Ansar Dine not only managed to survive French military operations, but has become one of the main perpetrators of the fact that the United Nations Mission in this African country, the Minusma, is the one with the most deaths in its entire history. Iyad Ag Ghali, the new leader of this terrorist and natural coalition of Kidal, is the number one public enemy in Mali and to his credit he is one of those responsible for the Aguelhoc massacre in January 2012, in which a Hundreds of Malian soldiers were slaughtered after losing a battle.

The merger of AQMI in the Sahara, Ansar Dine and the Macina Liberation Front represents the first strategy to unify jihadism in the Sahel after 2012, when French military intervention caused the atomization of terrorist groups in the area. “Their intention is to be more effective and to continue with the process of internalizing violence, which shows that Africa is increasingly at the center of interest of large terrorist groups,” explains Sambe.