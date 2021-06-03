The largest iceberg in the world breaks in three and loses the title

The A-76 iceberg was detected in mid-May and was estimated to measure about 4,320 square kilometers

The A-23A floe, adrift since 1986, is once again the largest floating iceberg in the world

The title of the world’s largest iceberg has been short-lived for floating iceberg A76, which has dismembered only weeks after shedding from the Ronne ice front, in the Weddell Sea. The iceberg A-23A, adrift since 1986 and currently measuring approximately 4,000 square kilometers, thus regained the title, as reported by NASA’s Earth Observatory.

The ice shelves of Antarctica are famous for gigantic icebergs, some larger than countries like Andorra. The A-76 was spotted in mid-May and it was estimated to measure about 4,320 square kilometers -almost twice the size of Luxembourg. It is a tabular iceberg, which is usually the largest: they are named for their table-like shape, with large relatively flat surfaces and steep sides.

Data obtained with a laser altimeter aboard NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite reveals that it is 35 meters above sea level at its highest point. That means the iceberg would be about 280 meters thick, including most of the iceberg that exists below the waterline and out of sight.

With data already from June, it has been known that the iceberg had broken into three pieces, which have been assigned the names A-76A, A-76B and A-76C. Therefore, it has lost its position as the largest iceberg in the world. According Christopher shuman, glaciologist at the University of Maryland: “It will be necessary to see how the rest of the Ronne front will respond to the detachment of the A-76”.

“Ice is a somewhat strange material,” he commented. Ted Scambos, a research glaciologist at the University of Colorado. “We are not used to his particular combination of strength, fragility and flexibility.”