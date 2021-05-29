The largest human-made geoglyph is found in India and has been discovered with Google Earth

For some reason or another, humans have always liked to draw giant pictures. Speaking of geoglyphs (huge drawings made on earth) the American empires of several millennia ago come to mind. However, there are geoglyphs all over the world and they don’t have to be thousands of years old. The largest of them is actually in India, and we have discovered it recently and by chance with … Google Earth.

In the Thar desert in India are found lthe possibly largest geoglyphs on Earth. They are huge, on such a large scale that they could probably never be seen from above as they had no satellites, no planes, or mountains around to climb. But now it has been possible to see them in detail and analyze them, all thanks to the fact that their discoverers, a couple of independent researchers from France, saw them with Google Earth.

In the middle of the desert, the researchers identified with Google Earth a series of patterns near the Golden City of Jaisalmer. Realizing that they could be facing a unique discovery, they decided to analyze the place in person using a drone that flew over the place to take photos and videos.

What they found were furrows dug to plant trees but also to create curious line formations. They are lines up to 10 centimeters deep and 20 to 50 centimeters wide. It seems little, but it is enough to see the result from above.

Spirals, snakes and enigmatic lines of more than 700 meters

According to the researchers in a new study published in Archaeological Research in Asia, there are a number of geoglyphs in the area. Usually make up spirals or what appears to be a snake.

The largest geoglyph they have been able to identify is a huge asymmetric spiral (Boha 1) made of a single line that runs 12 kilometers. The composition is 724 meters long by 201 meters wide. There is a second composition that appears to be a snake. This second geoglyph is 11 kilometers long.

What is behind these geoglyphs? At the moment, it is unknown. Researchers are now trying to find out who created the geoglyphs, for what reason, and when it happened. Some clues suggest that they were created about 150 years ago. Perhaps for religious or cosmological purposes, since they had no way of seeing and enjoying them from the ground and no options to see them from above. I mean, they weren’t made for man.

Via | The Swaddle

More information | Archaeological Research in Asia