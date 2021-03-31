The largest genetic atlas of butterflies in Europe completed

An international research team led by the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE), a center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), has published the largest and most detailed genetic library from european butterflies to date with more than 22 thousand sequenced copies of 459 species.

The study, published in the journal Communications Biology, brings together genetic information from 97% of the butterflies of Europe with an unprecedented resolution, a fact that makes it the largest platform for study and conservation of the butterflies of the old continent. The data set is available through the web without restrictions of use.

“The main objective of the project was to develop a very exhaustive database that would allow a clear image of the diversity and evolutionary history of European butterflies,” he says. Roger vila, principal investigator of the Laboratory of Diversity and Evolution of the Butterflies in the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (CSIC-UPF) and person in charge of the project.

The new genetic library opens the door to identifying any butterfly sample (fragment, caterpillar, egg, stomach content or predator excrement) through DNA anywhere on the continent.

Erebia epiphron from La Rioja. Genetically unique and endangered population in the Sierra de la Demanda. / Yeray Monasterio León – ZERYNTHIA Association

One step to improve conservation

This huge data set can be of great impact for the conservation of butterflies, but also to identify pests or introductions of irregular species in the territory.

With this tool, much more effective protection plans for butterfly species can be designed

Vlad Dinca, researcher

“The huge database has revealed areas with maximum genetic diversity, which would be reservoirs of biodiversity, and also populations with unique genetics that run the risk of becoming extinct if they are not protected ”, he says. Vlad Dinca, first author of the article, currently at the University of Oulu in Finland and previously a researcher in Vila’s laboratory at IBE. “With this tool, it will be possible to design protection of much more effective butterfly species ”, he adds.

The research also opens the door to understanding phenomena such as the effect of glaciations studying how butterflies are distributed in the territory. “Even today we see how the genetic diversity of butterflies is clearly lower in the area that was under the ice mass 12,000 years ago, in central and northern Europe,” says Vila. “This job is pioneer in the application of genetics on a large scale for conservation and opens the door to similar initiatives with other groups of animals and plants ”, he concludes.

The project includes the work of 15 years and has had the help of a large number of volunteer researchers and with funding from the European Union, the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Generalitat of Catalonia, among others.

Reference:

Dincă, V. et al. “High resolution DNA barcode library for European butterflies reveals continental patterns of mitochondrial genetic diversity”. Commun Biol 4, 315 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01834-7

Source: IBE (CSIC-UPF)

Rights: Creative Commons.