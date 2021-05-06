The largest e-commerce platform in Latin America adds $ 7.8 million of Bitcoin to its treasury

Compartir

Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, announced to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it acquired $ 7.8 million worth of Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021. The report indicates:

“As part of our treasury strategy this quarter we purchased $ 7.8 million worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that we are disclosing within our indefinite-lived intangible assets.”

The purchase makes the Argentine company the first large Latin American company to acquire Bitcoin for its treasury and sees it join an exclusive club of companies such as MicroStrategy and Tesla, which have previously announced to the authorities the holding of BTC within their assets.

Last week, major Japanese game developer Nexon announced that it had purchased 1,717 BTC for its balance sheet at a cost of approximately $ 100 million. Mercado Libre’s announcement makes it the 36th publicly traded company to hold Bitcoin based on Bitcoin Treasury bonds. Mercado Libre is listed on Nasdaq as MELI.

Mercado Libre’s bet on Bitcoin

Beyond the formal announcement, the popular e-commerce portal’s relationship with Bitcoin is not new. As Cointelegraph en Español reported, at the end of April it enabled the use of Bitcoin for its real estate verticals in the Argentine market.

Furthermore, Marcos Galperín, founder and former CEO of Mercado Libre, has already publicly announced on several occasions that he has owned Bitcoin in his personal portfolio since 2013, and has also expressed a variety of bullish opinions on the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Latin America. . even stating that he viewed Bitcoin as a better store of value than gold.