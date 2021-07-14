The largest drone seized in Spain was used to transport drugs from Morocco to Andalusia

Large-scale drones are becoming increasingly driven. Not by big technology companies, not by logistics companies: drug traffickers are the ones taking advantage of them to move drugs. The drone that you are seeing in the header image has a wingspan of almost 4.5 meters, weighs 26 kg and has recently been seized by the Spanish national police in Malaga, which claims that it is the largest drone ever seized in the country.

Be careful with the dimensions of this drone seized by the @policia in Malaga and which was used to transport drugs from Morocco to the Iberian Peninsula, 5 meters wide and a flight autonomy of 7 hours. pic.twitter.com/R8UvZIcuqb – Enrique Rodríguez (@rodriguezcoello) July 13, 2021

In this specific case we are talking about the Mugin 4450 drone, capable of carrying a load of up to 25 Kg according to their official specifications (although there is talk of loads of 150 kg by traffickers). The seized model has been discovered transporting drugs from Morocco to the Iberian Peninsula, a route that can be done without problems thanks to its 7 hours of flight autonomy and its cruising speed of 120 km / h. According to the niporwifi Twitter account, the organization that used this drone was French but with activities in Almáchar.

In other words: taking off in a strategically suitable location from Morocco, a drone like this can cover the entire southern half of Spain without too much trouble. On the official website of the product we read that we only need to fill out the 27 liter tank of gasoline, a 60-meter takeoff runway and an 85-meter landing strip. Any place secluded and away from populations and surveillance can be used.

It is a bug. pic.twitter.com/gz6RFAgH7P – NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) July 13, 2021

The manufacturer of the drones, Mugin, has videos with flight tests of this same model:

The takeoff can also be vertical as we see in this other video. By far the drone it looks like one more plane and does not arouse suspicion to any passerby who sees it:

And the most curious part: you can easily buy this drone from AliExpress for the modest price of 6,317.21 euros with shipping costs included. Times change, and so do the tricks to transport drugs.