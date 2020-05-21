Cinemacar& nbsp; plans to open in Alicante the next & nbsp;11th of June& nbsp; the one who will be eThe largest drive-in theater in Europe. Of course, your facilities will have all the & nbsp;health security measures& nbsp; required for spectators to feel comfortable: distances between vehicles and limited capacity boxes, daily disinfections, hydrogel dispensers and isolation screens, temperature controls for users and workers, etc. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Without going any further, the Cinemacar franchise plans to open in Alicante the next 11th of June the one that will be eThe largest drive-in theater in Europe. Of course, your facilities will have all the health security measures required for spectators to feel comfortable: distances between vehicles and boxes with limited capacity, daily disinfections, hydrogel dispensers and isolation screens, temperature controls for users and workers, etc.

Take a look at his video promotional to get a more complete idea: “data-reactid =” 26 “>” The romanticism of the cinema, the magic of an afternoon sunset and the freedom of a music festival in summer “is how the company summarizes its initiative. take a look at their promotional video to get a more complete idea:

It will also have state-of-the-art Covid-19 toilets, connected to the network and with an LED lighting system with which the user can know from anywhere in the room when the cabin has been disinfected and is ready for use.

