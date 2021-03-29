The largest asteroid of the year will ‘brush’ the Earth this Sunday

Asteroid 2001 FO32 will approach Earth this Sunday, March 21. It is listed as “potentially dangerous” according to NASA; specifically, classified as NEA (Near Earth Asteroid) pha Apollo type.

“This typology of asteroids is characterized by having an orbit with a semi-major axis greater than the orbit of the earth, and the perihelion is less than one astronomical unit. If an asteroid, in addition to being a NEA, has a minimum distance of intersection with the Earth’s orbit of less than 7.5 million kilometers, then it is considered potentially dangerous, given the possibility that in one of the next appearances, its trajectory will change. and can collide with the Earth. An important requirement to be considered PHA (potentially hazardous asteroid) is that they have an absolute magnitude of 22 or brighter, which implies a size that could cause a strong impact against our planeta ”, the Valencian astronomer Amadeo Aznar explains to VERY.

Asteroid orbits are not unchangeable, clarifies the expert. “On some occasions, asteroids vary their orbit due to the gravitational influence of other bodies, such as Jupiter, for example. That is, just as we use the gravitational force of the planets to propel our space probes, like gravitational catapults, lAsteroids can also get a similar boost, that they direct them in collision trajectory against our planet ”.

Hence, it is a fundamental task to carry out a detailed monitoring of certain asteroids considered potentially dangerous. for, from one appearance to another, they could change course and become a potential threat.