the large SUV unveils a new engine of …

The mechanical range of the Seat Tarraco 2021 welcomes the new 190 hp 2.0 TSI petrol version associated with the 4Drive and the DSG gearbox.

March 31, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

Now on sale the new Seat Tarraco 2.0 TSI 190 CV

Available in versions with five- or seven-seat interior configuration, the mechanical range of the Seat Tarraco 2021 welcomes the new 2.0 TSI turbo four-cylinder petrol engine with 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This new engine is associated with the automatic double clutch transmission DSG seven-speed and all-wheel drive system 4Drive.

The trim levels with which you can choose the new Seat Tarraco 2.0 TSI 140 kW (190 hp) are the Xcellence and the FR, while the prices for the Spanish market of this new engine start at 45,600 euros (with the brand discounts already applied).

In the chapter performance, consumption and emissions, the Spanish firm announces the following data for the 2.0 TSI 140 140 kW (190 hp) engine: an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.8 seconds, a maximum speed of 210 km / h, an average consumption of between 7.8-8.7 l / 100 km and CO2 emission levels ranging between 181 and 198 g / km.

Seat Tarraco 2.0 TSI 190 hp

Remember that Seat had already been offering the 2.0 TSI petrol engine in 245 hp power level. The other engines available in the range of this SUV are the 150 hp 1.5 TSI petrol, the 150 and 200 hp 2.0 TDI diesel and the 245 hp e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid version, the latter variant with the ZERO environmental label from DGT.

Within its numerous technical specifications, the large SUV of the Spanish brand can incorporate the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system —Standard on the e-Hybrid version with FR finish—, a technology that varies the firmness of the shock absorbers, increasing stability during fast cornering, and therefore offering greater sportiness and agility at your controls.