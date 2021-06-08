The Lapadula-Cueva formula gives air to Peru

06/09/2021 at 1:37 AM CEST

. / Quito

A counterattack unleashed by the Italian-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula and a surgical pass to Christian Cueva to push the ball to the back of the net they paved the way for Peru to a 1-2 win over Ecuador at 2,850 meters above sea level in Quito. Lapadula, of a Peruvian mother and Italian father, sealed his outstanding day in the 87th minute with another leaked ball so that Luis Advíncula put the lace, with a subtle touch that passed between Alexander Domínguez’s legs. Ecuador still had time to close the gap with a goal from Gonzalo Plata in the 91st minute.

Was the first win of Ricardo Gareca’s pupils in six games played for the South American qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup, a breath of air for a team threatened by the crisis because after being thrashed in Lima by Colombia last Thursday, it had been left as bottom with only one point .

The defeat at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium put a heavy burden on Ecuador, which on Friday saw a three-game winning streak interrupted by losing 2-0 to Brazil in Porto Alegre. Without adding in two starts, Tri was temporarily frozen in third place with 9 points and Blanquirroja went to penultimate place, with 4.

The Lapadula-Cueva formula turned out to be the letter that changed the course of Peru. Lapadula had the opportunity to score in the first half but defined poorly in a heads up. And Cueva was from the extremes a constant anxiety factor for his markers and a relief for his teammates.

At 53 minutes the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich annulled after consulting the VAR his decision to award a penalty to Ecuador for an alleged intentional hand of the central Luis Abram. Ostojich took about 5 minutes to reconsider his first assessment when the game featured an Ecuadorian team turned on the attack and a Peruvian entrenched around Pedro Gallese’s goal. With that constant, Gustavo Alfaro’s pupils left cracks in defense and Gareca’s took advantage of the counter.