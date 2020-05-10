Label writing on social media

In the Spanish Language Style Manual, it is indicated that the labels are expressions that are used «in the publications or posts of social networks with the aim of highlighting the relevant topics they are about and in order to allow them to be easily Localizable together with other publications that contain the same expression ». Precedents of the # symbol are used and for its correct use the following must be considered:

-The words go without spaces in between.

-They do not have punctuation marks.

-Generally all words are capitalized, even the least significant ones (articles, prepositions, conjunctions). Ex .:

#UsoDeLaPalabraHorado

-When the label constitutes a single word and this is part of the sentence, it is recommended that it be written in lowercase unless it is a proper name. Ex .:

The word #horamen does not appear in our linguistic heritage.

Magdalena Lasala in her novel #Almanzor refers to a leader who terrorized Christians in the 10th century.

-The tilde must be applied to all the words that need it. Ex .:

#Happy Mother’s Day

-They can be used as part of the statement (internal element) or outside it (external element).

When they are internal elements, the rest of the statement must comply with the spelling rules, as the context requires. Therefore, when the tag is at the beginning of the sentence, the following word will be written in lowercase. If the label is at the end, the sentence must be closed with the corresponding punctuation mark. Ex .:

#LaEsquinaDelIdioma the previous Sunday explained the uses of the words “horado”, “forado” and “foramen”.

In today’s column we talk about #tags.

When they are outside the statement they must be written in a position that allows their identification as external elements. In this case, the labels are usually placed at the end of the text and do not need punctuation marks (neither a period to close the label nor a comma between them). Ex .:

#LaEsquinaDelIdioma Do not write “horamen”, but “horado”.

Today is a very special day:

# HappyMother’sDay # HappyBirthday (F)

SOURCE:

Manual of style of the Spanish language (2018), of the Royal Spanish Academy and the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language.