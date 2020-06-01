Heart transplants were always problematic mainly due to the absence of a fully reliable immunosuppressive drug to deal with the problem of rejection.

Everything changed in the middle of the 20th century, when a man collected some soil samples during his vacation in Norway, which would allow thereafter to achieve success rates of 80%.

Outperforming azathioprine

Until 1969, azathioprine was used in heart transplants, which worked, but not as many times as would be desirable. But it was that year when an employee of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz called H. P. Frey who was on vacation in norway collected soil samples and transported them to the company’s laboratories.

It wasn’t Frey’s whim, since Sandoz had already told his employees to bring soil samples along on their trips in order to find any interesting antibiotics. As explained Bill Bryson in his book The Human Body:

Frey’s sample contained a fungus, Tolupocladium inftatum, which had no useful antibiotic properties, but proved to be an excellent suppressor of the immune response, just what it needed to make organ transplants possible. Sandoz turned Frey’s bag of dirt, and a similar sample that was later found in Wisconsin, into a drug that would be a true bestseller and would be called cyclosporine.

In addition to transplant medicine, cyclosporine It is also used in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and infrequently in rheumatoid arthritis and related diseases, although only in the most severe cases. It has been investigated for use in many other autoimmune diseases. Cyclosporine has also been used as an adjunct in the treatment of ulcerative colitis that does not respond to steroid treatment.

At present, between 4,000 and 5,000 heart transplants are already performed worldwide, with an average survival time of 15 years. Predictions of life expectancy for heart transplant patients have increased very positively over the past 20 years, and as of August 2006, the rate of survivors is as follows:

1 year: 86.1% (men), 83.9% (women)

3 years: 78.3% (men), 74.9% (women)

5 years: 71.2% (men), 66.9% (women)

