Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Western cinema The land of pride
18:25
20:00
720,000
4.9%
Arabian Nights
22:10
22:39
641,000
3.2%
The Simpson
14:38
14:58
636,000
4.0%
Lethal Tuesday The Patrolman
22:24
24:00
636,000
3.6%
Three Young Texans Cinema
16:46
18:22
623,000
4.1%
Fugitive
21:01
22:10
608,000
3.1%
The Simpson
14:58
15:19
578,000
3.3%
Cinema Let’s go to the cops
22:32
24:19
545,000
3.3%
Elif
15:26
16:45
538,000
3.2%
The Simpson
14:15
14:38
532,000
3.8%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Cinema Let’s go to the cops
22:32
24:19
545,000
3.3%
The one that is coming A sabotage, a mami colleguiti …
15:11
16:55
508,000
3.0%
The one that is coming A bar with wifi, a man with …
20:42
22:27
499,000
2.5%
The one that is coming A bypass, a certified concierge …
24:19
26:02
340,000
4.6%
The one that is coming A ring, a reconciliation and …
26:02
26:30
319,000
9.4%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Lethal Tuesday The Patrolman
22:24
24:00
636,000
3.6%
Agatha christie poirot Five Little Pigs
16:22
18:28
392,000
2.6%
Agatha christie poirot Danger in the house of …
15:32
16:22
385,000
2.2%
The mysteries of murdoch naked
18:28
19:20
378,000
2.6%
Police investigation unit
21:27
22:24
363,000
1.8%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Street travelers Spring in new york (3 …
22:02
22:57
140,000
0.7%
Street travelers Spring in new york (2 …
21:06
22:02
131,000
0.7%
Street travelers Spring in new york (4 …
22:57
23:47
123,000
0.7%
Stray commuters New york has a …
23:47
24:48
91,000
0.8%
Street travelers Spring in new …
20:15
21:06
82,000
0.5%
Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
Football: World Cup (d) Brazil-France
21:56
23:44
153,000
0.8%
Ultimate fighting championship: middleweight (d) …
23:57
24:51
140,000
1.3%
Ultimate fighting championship: featherweight (d) …
24:56
25:41
133,000
2.0%
Ultimate fighting championship: light weight (d) …
25:48
26:06
97,000
2.2%
Football: spanish league (d) …
18:33
20:15
93,000
0.6%
.