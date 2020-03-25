Program

Start

Final

Spectators

Western cinema The land of pride

18:25

20:00

720,000

4.9%

Arabian Nights

22:10

22:39

641,000

3.2%

The Simpson

14:38

14:58

636,000

4.0%

Lethal Tuesday The Patrolman

22:24

24:00

636,000

3.6%

Three Young Texans Cinema

16:46

18:22

623,000

4.1%

Fugitive

21:01

22:10

608,000

3.1%

The Simpson

14:58

15:19

578,000

3.3%

Cinema Let’s go to the cops

22:32

24:19

545,000

3.3%

Elif

15:26

16:45

538,000

3.2%

The Simpson

14:15

14:38

532,000

3.8%

The one that is coming A sabotage, a mami colleguiti …

15:11

16:55

508,000

3.0%

The one that is coming A bar with wifi, a man with …

20:42

22:27

499,000

2.5%

The one that is coming A bypass, a certified concierge …

24:19

26:02

340,000

4.6%

The one that is coming A ring, a reconciliation and …

26:02

26:30

319,000

9.4%

Agatha christie poirot Five Little Pigs

16:22

18:28

392,000

2.6%

Agatha christie poirot Danger in the house of …

15:32

16:22

385,000

2.2%

The mysteries of murdoch naked

18:28

19:20

378,000

2.6%

Police investigation unit

21:27

22:24

363,000

1.8%

Street travelers Spring in new york (3 …

22:02

22:57

140,000

0.7%

Street travelers Spring in new york (2 …

21:06

22:02

131,000

0.7%

Street travelers Spring in new york (4 …

22:57

23:47

123,000

0.7%

Stray commuters New york has a …

23:47

24:48

91,000

0.8%

Street travelers Spring in new …

20:15

21:06

82,000

0.5%

Football: World Cup (d) Brazil-France

21:56

23:44

153,000

0.8%

Ultimate fighting championship: middleweight (d) …

23:57

24:51

140,000

1.3%

Ultimate fighting championship: featherweight (d) …

24:56

25:41

133,000

2.0%

Ultimate fighting championship: light weight (d) …

25:48

26:06

97,000

2.2%

Football: spanish league (d) …

18:33

20:15

93,000

0.6%

