The laminated windshield, a safety feature as important as the belt

Have you ever wondered why your car’s windshield doesn’t shatter when hit by an object? Does it work the same for everyone? Where did this idea come from? Who was it that decided to implement it? Well, the answer to all these questions – and perhaps more than there are – we are going to present below. Because the laminated windshield it is one of the most important safety inventions in the annals of automotive history.

Let’s put ourselves in situation. The first cars, born at the beginning of the 20th century, they didn’t have a windshield, and their drivers had to wear goggles to protect themselves from wind, dust, and rocks that could jump off the roads. But soon the first windshields, made up of two sliding horizontal glass panes, began to be introduced: when the upper half got dirty, the driver could fold it up and move on. Unfortunately, the advantages that this element brought soon turned into disadvantages.

Henry Ford at the controls of a motorized quadricycle (1896)

With more cars in circulation, accidents also increased, in which the crystals were breaking into a thousand pieces. The driver used to be injured by the fragments of glass that were thrown, suffer serious injuries after going through the windshield head-on – the expression generalized “A crystal necklace”– and for being thrown from the vehicle in the event of an accident. Both the fear of getting into a car and the rain of lawsuits against the manufacturers led to the beginning of work on a solution to this problem.

Now, the vast majority of inventions in history were made by accident, and the windshield we now know was no exception. A day of 1903, Edouard benedictus dropped a beaker to the ground. It broke, but its pieces stuck together. The cellulose nitrate, a kind of transparent liquid plastic that was impregnated in the container, had dried, preventing the glass from breaking into various fragments. After doing some more research, Benedictus developed laminated glass.

Ford Model T (1908)

Shortly after in England, the scientist John C. Wood makes a similar discovery, but it is Benedictus who presented in 1909 the patent for two layers of glass with one of cellulose between them. The latter hoped to promote its use in automobiles, so, in 1910, he added a sticky coating that adhered to both panes of the glass and patented the Triplex (and founded the Triplex Glass Company). Ford since 1908 it already offered the windshield as an option in the Model T, but Henry Ford is soon convinced that they must be made more secure.

However, the aforementioned invention began to have certain practical applications outside the automotive world. Laminated glass was widely used in gas masks during the First World War, and in fact it took a long time to become popular in the automotive sector given its high price, complicated industrialization and because the intermediate layer faded with the passage of time and did the less translucent glass. Oldsmobile was the first brand to include it as a standard item on all its vehicles in 1915.

River Rouge assembly line of the Ford Model T (1913)

Aware of its existence, Henry Ford instructs him to Clarence avery, the mechanical “genius” of the company, looking for a way to make a resistant and cheap laminated glass. Together with the specialist Pilkington creates a new, much stronger glass manufacturing process that would eventually be produced at Ford’s same River Rouge (Michigan, USA) plant. At the end of 1919, they began to develop the laminated slopes for automobiles and, in 1921, they began to be installed in the models of the brand as an option.

The first stock laminated windshield was mounted by a Rickenbacker in 1926. And it turns out that the advantages of the laminated windshield were obvious: it did not break into a thousand pieces, but rather in the form of a spider web; it prevented passengers from being thrown off the ground and its strength added to the car’s structural integrity in the event of a rollover. This great innovation only featured two big problems– Its inner celluloid layer discolored, darkened, and became brittle over time, making it relatively easy to pierce.

Rickenbacker 8 Series (1925)

This was fixed in 1938, when Carleton ellis patented a transparent synthetic resin that does not fade over time. Beginning in the later stages of this decade, almost all manufacturers began using the polyvinyl butyral (PVB), which made the laminated glass clearer and stronger. In addition, they collaborated when it came to reducing the noise level and keeping the temperature somewhat more stable inside the cabin, a couple of details that were appreciated at that time; there was no air conditioning.

Between the 30s and 50s of the last century, laminated glass was used in all the windows of the car, except for the rear. However, in the late 1950s, car manufacturers looked for a cheaper option and started using tempered glass for side and rear windows. However, tempered glass should not be used on the side windows as it does not prevent passengers – or parts of their bodies – from leaving the cabin in the event of a severe side collision or rollover.

In the 1960s, the public became more interested in car safety and technology would develop stronger laminated windshields. At that time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), something like the Euro NCAP on the other side of the pond. It began establishing federal standards for the strength and clarity of laminated windshields; its retention resistance during accidents; the stiffness of the roof before overturning; and penetration limits (and mandatory in Europe as well).

Today, windshields continue to grow in complexity and sophistication. They are larger and often steeper. Some provide greater visibility with a glass that extends along the roof above the cabin or wraps around the side of it. Another attraction of modern windshields is that can filter 95 to 99% of UV rays. Since the 90s, a hybrid film with dye to absorb heat and metal has prohibited the sun’s rays and the consequent heat gain on board.

The laminated windshield is, along with the seat belt, the safety element that has saved the most lives and injuries in automotive history. Throughout these 100 years, windscreens have evolved a lot, but the basic concept of a laminated glass remains unchanged and continues to fulfill its protection function, both from the point of view of road safety and health.

Source: Carglass, Street Muscle Mag

