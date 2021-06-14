The Lamborghini are sold out because of the “expenses of revenge”

A Lamborghini Sian FKP37 on display at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2019. Photo: . / Ralph Orlowski

Inflation? What inflation? At least for the super rich who love luxury cars, there is no evil that begins to overwhelm consumers around the world.

In fact, several economists have coined the term “revenge spending” to describe the behavior of consumers, eager to spend the money accumulated during confinement by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Lamborghini reported that the cars available for 2021 are practically sold out. The Italian supercar brand was poised for “strong growth” in 2021 and has sold about 10 months of its production capacity, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg at the Monza motor show in Milan.

“Despite a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, Lamborghini ended 2020 as the second best year in its history,” said Winkelmann, as numerous people visited the more than 60 brands on display, including Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren. Lamborghini deliveries rose nearly 25% to a record during the first quarter.

The great sports cars and the new electric era

Lamborghini (“Lambo” for Americans), owned by the VW Group, does not want to lag behind brands like Tesla and is in a transition to electrify its vehicles. For this, according to the Bloomberg report, it has sold a record 1,500 million euros (1,800 million dollars) with a view to offering hybrid versions of each model by 2024.

It also plans to launch a first exclusively battery-powered vehicle during the second half of the decade – around 2025. Supercar makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini have been slow to adopt electric vehicles because their brands’ reputations are tied to powerful regular engines.

You may also like:

Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann poses next to an Aventador Superveloce Roadster. . / Michael Fiala

“Lamborghini doesn’t want to be the first to jump at all costs,” Winkelmann said. “In electrification, we have to choose the right moment, when we think the market is ready and we believe that we can really be the best.”

Read more

VW ended deliberations on a possible sale or listing of Lamborghini last year to focus more on the Audi and Porsche divisions, its main profit drivers.

Winkelmann reiterated that the brand was not for sale after a report last month that VW received an offer of 7.5 billion euros. The decision not to sell the supercar brand boosted revenue 5.4% to € 509 million (more than $ 619 million) in the first quarter.

Purchases that go beyond sports

The rush to spend on luxury items is not limited only to the ‘Lambo’.

Bloomberg Economics estimated in March that Americans have amassed roughly $ 1.7 trillion from the start of the pandemic through January, and as the economy reopens, consumer spending for the first two quarters skyrockets.

Wells Fargo economists say it is likely to be the strongest period in at least 70 years, with a rebound in services.

“Much of the decline in spending will come from those more recreational spending – your discretionary spending,” said Shannon Seery, an economist at Wells Fargo. Those are the areas where “we really expect them to pick up once the economy returns.”

“We saw this ‘revenge spending’ early in China, when China opened up before us,” said Nicole Penn, president of EGC Group. “It’s like Carpe Diem, philosophy seizes the day, and now people are thinking ‘I missed so much.’

In the past four months, there has been an 80% increase in foot traffic to retail, restaurants and entertainment, according to marketing company Zenreach, cited by CBS.

For their part, dealers say the entire luxury car market is hot.

“Our credit applications have increased like 120%. At Rally BMW, we had a crazy May, ”said dealer Hasan Barakat.

In addition, the online flower sales service 1-800-Flowers saw an increase of 80% and considered the trend unlikely to reverse.

VIDEO | The microscope function of the new Oppo Smartphone will leave you with your mouth open