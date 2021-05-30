The Lamborghini # 63 achieves the pole of the 1,000 km of Paul Ricard

Different script, same ending. Paul Ricard’s 1,000 km classification had the same outcome as the Monza 3 Hours qualifying. And it is that the first two classifications of the 2021 season of the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe have ended with the strongest GT3 of the Orange1 FFF Racing team at the top from the time table. With a combined time of 1: 53.937, the Lamborghini # 63 of Mirko Bortolotti, Marco Mapelli and Andrea Caldarelli has achieved pole position at Paul Ricard after beating his three closest pursuers by two tenths.

After the dominance of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in practice on Friday, the Q1 left a certain surprise. In fact, Walkenhorst Motorsport’s # 34 BMW set the fastest time of the first session thanks to the 1: 53.872 signed by Sheldon Van der Linde. Raffaele Marciello took second place with the Mercedes # 88A result that could have been better if not for a small error in one of his laps thrown. The # 54 Porsche, winner at Monza, was third, while the Audi # 26 and the Lamborghini # 63 closed the ‘top 5’ of the first session.

Iron Lynx’s Ferrari # 71 has slipped in second thanks to the work of Fuoco, Ilott and Rigon.

Q2 ended with the # 34 BMW in front for the combined time that its first two drivers signed, but the distance with its rivals was compressed. In fact, Marco Mapelli set the tone with the # 163 Lamborghini in Q2, thus taking a giant step towards the final pole. Callum Ilott also signed a great performance by signing the second fastest time of the session with the Ferrari # 71. The figures of Luca Stolz with the Mercedes # 4 or by Dani Juncadella with the Mercedes # 88 they left the resolution of the pole wide open in the face of an all-or-nothing Q3.

A Q3 in which Andrea Caldarelli used all his talent to set the best time with the Lamborghini # 63, thus securing pole for his team. A resolution that nobody could avoid, among other things because the three Lamborghini of the Pro class took the first three positions from the hand of Caldarelli himself, as well as Arthur Rougier and the Spaniard Albert Costa. In fact, the time signed by the Catalan driver with the Lamborghini # 163 has been key so that the Emil Frey Racing car has slipped into the front group before the most discreet level of other drivers.

Finally, the Lamborghini # 163 achieved pole position beating the Ferrari # 71 of Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott and Davide Rigon by 193 thousandths. Five thousandths behind the Iron Lynx car was the Mercedes # 4 after beating the Mercedes # 88 of the Spanish Juncadella by a single thousandth. The # 34 BMW will finally come out fifth, followed by the # 163 Lamborghini led by Albert Costa. Within the ‘top 10’ also appear the Lamborghini # 114, the Porsche # 54 after the great final work of Christian Engelhart and Aston Martin # 159, fastest car in the Silver Cupas well as the # 22 Porsche.

Classification GT World Challenge EUrope 2021 (endurance cup) at Paul Ricard



Pos. Drivers Car No.

Team

Time 1 Bortolotti / Mapelli / Caldarelli

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 63

Orange1 FFF Racing

1: 53,937

2nd Fuoco / Ilott / Rigon

Ferrari 488 GT3

# 71

Iron lynx

+0.193

3rd Angel / Stolz / April

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 4HRT + 0.1984º Marciello / Juncadella / GounonMercedes-AMG GT3

# 88

AKKA ASP

+0.199

5th Van der Linde / Wittmann / Pittard

BMW M6 GT3

# 34Walkenhorst

+0.230

6th Altoé / Siedler / Coast

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 163

Emil Frey Racing

+0.314

7th Lappalainen / Aitken / Rougier

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 114 Emil Frey Racing

+0.337

8th Cairoli / Bachler / Engelhart

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 54Dinamic Motorsport

+0.490

9th Hasse Clot / Kjaergaard / MacDowall

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

# 159Garage 59

+0.571

10th Campbell / Bamber / Jaminet

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 22

GPX Racing

+0.578