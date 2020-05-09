In the last few weeks there has been a series of confrontations between Yanina Latorre and the other panelists fromThe angels of the morning. And between the crossings there were invoice passes. Now, Andre Taboada, one of those involved, made his release.

Yanina Latorre was at a disadvantage when facing Karina Iavcoli, Mariana Brey and Andrea Taboada. Lourdes Snchez was the only one of the panelists fromThe angels of the morningthat came out to bank.

In one of her Instagram feeds with Lizardo Ponce, Yanina assured about the conflict inthe El Trece program: Â “My family hurts about Taboada, because Taboada was my friend. Come to my house. My whole family is struck by the systematic mistreatment I receive from her. That was what distressed me. My Iavcoli chu … three a hue … “.

For his part, according to Ciudad.com, Andrea Taboada explained that something happened with Yanina to change the relationship inTHE M.Â “In the first place, I did not insult anyone, I am not insulting. I never did, Latorre. I never insulted you. You have always considered yourself a woman who banks all of you, who banks many, and banked yourself many,” I wielded the panelist for El Trece.

“I have my opinion, you have yours. That is not called attack, it is called thinking differently. And of course we were friends! I banked you in many. In many, many, and I do not want to give details,” said the member ofThe angels of the morning.

“I also don’t want to give details about why we are separated. Because there is one thing we couldn’t talk about because you are a person who, for me, cannot recognize their mistakes. You can’t even apologize. You sent yourself a shit … Â With me. I told you I was sad about that shit … and you couldn’t recognize it, “slid the panelist from theAngel De Brito cyclewithout giving too much detail.

However, he also uncovered a dirty move that was made long ago against Yanina. “You speak in the networks. I do not answer you in any network. I work inTHE M… And when Evelyn (Von Brocke, expaneller of the cycle) was betraying you, we all went out to defend you and to bank. And I will do it again, for you and for another partner. Record: I only speak in LAM, “Taboada warned his exam.

